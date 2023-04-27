Disney/DeSantis, FOX "News"/Tucker Carlson & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Superman & Lois, AEW/WWE, Star Trek: Picard, FOX News/Tucker Carlson, Disney/Gov. Ron DeSantis, and more!

With today's BCTV Daily Dispatch "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Sting with "Desert Rose," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? The CW's Superman & Lois, AEW/WWE, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, Max's Creature Commandos, FOX "News" & Tucker Carlson, Adult Swim's Genndy Tartakovsky's Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, FX's The Bear, The CW's The Flash, Amazon's Batman: Caped Crusader, Disney/Gov. Ron DeSantis, FX's Mayans M.C., AMC's The Walking Dead: Rick Grimes & Michonne, Babylon 5, FX's American Horror Story, Disney+'s Skeleton Crew, Netflix's Black Mirror, Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring, Crunchyroll's Demon Slayer, NBC's The Good Place, FOX's The Great North, Apple TV+'s Drops of God, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, April 27, 2023:

Superman & Lois Season 3 E07 Promo: How Far Will Clark Go to Save Her?

Takeshita Mauled with Screwdriver in Violent AEW Dynamite Main Event

Creature Commandos: Seems Gunn, Grillo & Harbour "Had Some Fun Today"

Roderick Strong Betrays WWE, Joins AEW Leaving Chadster Heartbroken

Tucker Carlson Video Statement: Wow! Where to Begin with THIS One?

AEW's Unfair Owen Hart Tournament Returns With Finals in Calgary

Unicorn: Warriors Eternal: Genndy Tartakovsky Series Gets New Teaser

The Bear Season 2: Bob Odenkirk Reportedly Joining FX Series Cast

Report: Naomi Betrays WWE, Joins Impact! Is Tony Khan Behind It All?

AEW Dynamite Preview: Pillars Tournament, More to Ruin Chadster's Life

CM Punk, Chris Jericho Reportedly Meet Regarding Punk's AEW Return

The Flash: Panabaker Posts Video Message; Big Arrowverse Ep BTS Looks

Former Writer Sues WWE Over Alleged Retaliatory Firing, Racism

Amazon Orders More Animated Batman; Confirms "Caped Crusader" Season 2

Disney Takes Off The Four-Fingered Gloves, Sues Gov. Ron DeSantis

Mayans M.C. Season 5 Official Trailer: For EZ, It's One Last Ride

Mayans M.C. Final Season Key Art: EZ's Running Out of Road – And Time

The Walking Dead: Rick Grimes & Michonne: Brandt Shares Walker Selfie

JMS Shares "Spiffy" Babylon 5 Logo, Teases "Wonderful" News Next Week

American Horror Story: Cara Delevingne Joins Season 12 Cast

Skeleton Crew Star Jude Law Had "Blast" Filming, Starstruck by Jawas

Black Mirror Returns This June; Charlie Brooker on Season 6 (Teaser)

Dark Side of the Ring Season 4 Trailer: Doink, JYD, "Bash 2000" & More

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – Swordsmith Village Arc Ep. 3 Review

The Good Place Star D'Arcy Carden Reflects on NBC Comedy Series

The Great North Season 3 Ep. 18 Review: Beef's Birthday Hopes

Drops of God: Apple TV+ Wine Drama Proves Very French & Very Weird

