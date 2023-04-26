There's Something About Miles O'Brien in Daily LITG, 26th April 2023

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.  You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The ten most popular stories yesterday

star trek
Image: YouTube Screencap
  1. Star Trek: Picard Showrunner on Miles O'Brien: "We Have An Idea"
  2. Triple H Revives World Heavyweight Championship, Buries Roman Reigns
  3. DC #1 Previews for Green Lantern, Brave & The Bold, The Vigil & Titans
  4. Diablo IV Releases New Info On Picking Your Class
  5. The Maker's Plans For Miles Morales in Ultimate Invasion (Spoilers)
  6. Star Trek: Picard: Did Wesley Visit Beverly & Jack? Wheaton Responds
  7. A House Abandoned For 18 Years, Filled 4 Foot High With Comics & Toys
  8. A Pantheon Of Gods Return To Shazam & Mary Marvel (Spoilers)
  9. CinemaCon 2023: State Of The Industry & Warner Bros. Liveblog
  10. Kraven The Hunter Film Will Be Rated R, Rhino In Footage

LITG: more comics stories you may prefer

LITG: Pokemon Art

 

Pokémon TCG Umbreon VMAX Alt Art. Credit: TCGPlayer
Pokémon TCG Umbreon VMAX Alt Art. Credit: TCGPlayer
  1. Why Is The Pokémon TCG Umbreon VMAX Alt Art So Expensive?
  2. Bone: Jeff Smith Responds to Netflix News with Comic: "Never Again"
  3. It's Time for Russell T Davies to Go Full Regeneration on Doctor Who
  4. The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Has Greatest Marketing Campaign Idea Ever
  5. CinemaCon 2022: New Expendables 4 Standee Shown Off
  6. Why Eternals Have To Kill The X-Men (Free Comic Book Day Spoilers)
  7. John Wick: Chapter 4 Promotional Art Spotted At CinemaCon
  8. Night Court Star Melissa Rauch Shows Off Her "Great" Social Media Game
  9. What Moira Mactaggert Did Next (Free Comic Book Day Spoilers)
  10. Hobgoblin Returns To Amazing Spider-Man In 2022
  11. Wednesday's Amazing Spider-Man #1 Is Sin's Past Meets One More Day
  12. Hulk #6 Beats Batman To Top Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  13. The First Appearance of Satana in Vampire Tales #2, Up for Auction
  14. Is The Mystery Marauders Member The Golden Age Angel?
  15. Loki Variants Featured on Variant for Marvel's Voices: Pride
  16. Multiple Slaughterverse First Appearances In House Of Slaughter #6
  17. Secret Wars Is Burning Up The Charts, Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions
  18. The Return Of Motor Crush From Brenden Fletcher & Babs Tarr In 2023?
  19. Starfox Returns To Marvel Comics In August 2022
  20. Silver Surfer In His OTHER #1, Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions
  21. Ashley Warwick's Space-Lady #1 in Behemoth July 2022 Solicits
  22. New Watson & Holmes Story In July's Mutiny #3 From Fairsquare Comics
  23. Reboot Or Regeneration In Doctor Who? Daily LITG, 25th of April 2022

LITG two years ago, Nightwing, Batgirl and Starfire-Crossed Lovers

DC Comics' Nightwing, Batgirl and Starfire Triangle (Spoilers)
Starfire-Crossed Lovers – The Daily LITG, 26th April 2021

  1. DC Comics' Nightwing, Batgirl and Starfire Love Triangle? (Spoilers)
  2. Karate Kid Johnny Lawrence Returns to the Dojo With Icon Heroes
  3. The Controversial Star Wars #42 Appearance of Boba Fett Up for Auction
  4. The Umbrella Academy Season 3: Elliot Page Sends Some Love From Set
  5. Lucifer Team Offers Lucifans Next-Best-Thing to Season 5B Trailer
  6. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: "Frank Reynolds" Has Chance Reunion
  7. Young Justice: Greg Weisman's Season 4 Update Gets Right to The Point
  8. Justice Society: World War II – Stana Katic on Diana's "Aha" Moment
  9. DC Comics July 2021 Full Solicits And Solicitations
  10. Diamond Calls Round Comic Shops To See If They're Switching To Penguin
  11. Wonder Woman's Origin Evolved in Wonder Woman #45 Up for Auction
  12. The Underrated Arrival of Ace the Bat-Hound in Batman #92 at Auction
  13. The Rare Debut of the Phantom Stranger in 1952 Up for Auction
  14. Alan Moore and Jim Lee WildC.A.T.S Original Artwork At Auction
  15. Batman #423 with Todd McFarlane Bat #Mood Cover Up for Auction
  16. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Original Art Auctioned From $1 to $1100
  17. Dick Grayson's Star Turn as Robin in Star Spangled #65 Up for Auction
  18. Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #1 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  19. Radiant Black #3 Was a Diversion From a Big Issue #4 Reveal
  20. Crash & Troy & Samurai 2.0 Launch In Action Lab July 2021 Solicits
  21. Time To Be A Chatty Rat? The Daily LITG 25th April 2021

LITG three years ago, Furloughed Funko, DC Comics packaging and Forbidden Planet fundraising

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as Funko furloughed its own Pops, DC Comics arrived wrapped in plastic and Forbidden Planet continued to appeal for help – Klaus Janson donated a thousand dollars. Keep up with your Daily LITG.

  1. Funko Will Be Reducing Products for the Rest of 2020
  2. DC Comics Arrive In Stores – In Bubble Wrap
  3. Forbidden Planet of New York Launches GoFundMe To Survive
  4. Marvel Comics Furloughs Staff This Weekend
  5. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  6. Diamond Tells Retailers to Complete New DC FOC By Monday Night
  7. Diamond Removes GEM from Three Jokers and Other DC Comics
  8. Heavy Metal Calls New Direct Comics 'Virus' Says Retailers Will Close
  9. Superman: Man of Tomorrow Review: Lifts Us Up, Not Looking Down
  10. Duncan Trussell Discusses His Personal Journey to The Midnight Gospel

LITG four years ago – The censoring of Wonder Woman

Remember when Wonder Woman was a symbol of power, both in terms of censorship and recreation? DC censoring their own work and the misappropriation of others, and people cared enough about Heroes In Crisis to threaten Tom King's life.

  1. Walmart DC Comics Have Censored Michael Turner's Artemis and Wonder Woman
  2. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez is Wonder Woman
  3. Tom King Reports Death Threat Following Heroes in Crisis Reveal
  4. Writer Of the Original Avengers: Endgame Comic Roy Thomas Just Saw the Movie [No Spoilers]
  5. Marvel Has Already Messed Up Legacy Numbers on X-Men…

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Kerry Gammill, comics artist best known for Power Man and Iron Fist and Superman
  • Brad W Foster, Shadowhawk artist
  • Stefan Blitz, EIC of Forces Of Geek
  • Jeff Zornow, Godzilla comic book artist
  • Craig Rousseau, co-creator of Perhapanauts and artist on Spider-Man Loves Mary Jane.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

