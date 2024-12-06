Posted in: TV | Tagged: Bosch, newlitg
Michael Connelly's Nightshade in the Daily LITG, 6th of December, 2024
Michael Connelly's Nightshade topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool yet again yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters.
Article Summary
- Michael Connelly's Nightshade leads Bleeding Cool's top stories once more.
- Nightshade by Michael Connelly continues its pop culture dominance.
- Sign up for the Daily Lying In The Gutters for top news highlights.
- Catch the buzz: Comics, TV, and pop culture in the latest LITG.
Michael Connelly's Nightshade topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool yet again yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.
Michael Connelly's Nightshade and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Bosch Author Michael Connelly Announces New Book, New Lead
- Patton Oswalt on J. Michael Straczynski's Return to Spider-Man
- The Rookie "Not a Typical Procedural": Eric Winter Teases Season 7
- BattleTech: VoidBreaker Reveals Cover Art With Release Date
- New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Figures Coming Soon from LingJiHun
- Invincible Season 3 Poster Released; More Info Set for CCXP Weekend
- James Gunn Chooses Watchmen Words Wisely, Loved Lindelof/HBO Series
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Fumero on Andre Braugher's Legacy, Night Court
- Will Kandor Cancel Superman? Action Comics #1078 Spoilers…
- Conan: Battle Of The Black Stone's Big Bad Final Page Spoilers
And a few of my other stories from yesterday
- Brett Bean To Leave Skottie Young's I Hate Fairyland But Will Continue
- Warriors Graphic Novel: Prophecies Begin Vol 2 Gets 150,000 Print Run
- Two New American Asterix Omnibus And Collections For 2025
- Ryan Reynolds to Write a Deadpool Comic According to Rob Liefeld
- Dynamite Entertainment's Tribute To The Late Greg Hildebrandt
- Michael Connelly's Nightshade in the Daily LITG, 5th of December, 2024
LITG one year ago, Michael Keaton's Batman
- Michael Keaton's Batman Has a Zur-En-Arrh in Batman #140 (Spoilers)
- Ike Perlmutter Returns To Try And Take Over Marvel Comics And Disney
- Mark Millar Pulls Netflix Millarworld Comics From Image To Dark Horse
- The Fate Of Batman, Zur-Enn-Arrh & Failsafe In Batman #140 (Spoilers)
- Supergossip For The Big Superman Action Comics Finale (Spoilers)
- Lobo & Fire, The New Hot Couple Of DC Comics? (Spoilers)
- Vandal Savage To Take A Very Important Position In Gotham (Spoilers)
- A Mystery Retailer Talks About DC Comics, Discounts and Carrying On
- It Is Now Official DC Canon That Batman Was Trained By Santa Claus
- Will DC's Outsiders Cross Over With Batman #140? (Spoilers)
- Jason Platt's Petectives Graphic Novels Star Purrlock & Marlowe
- Roboforce, Biker Mice From Mars & Sectaurs Return to Comics in March
- Alan Moore Talks Prince Monolulu, Michael X And His Long London
- Ike Perlmutter Is Back In The Daily LITG 5th of December, 2023
LITG two years ago, Rewriting The Origin Of Batman's Yellow Oval Logo
- Rewriting The Origin Of Batman's Yellow Oval Logo (Batspoilers)
- A Look Inside Batman/Spawn by Todd McFarlane and Greg Capullo
- DC Comics Needs To Put Down The Green Car And Step Away (Spoilers)
- "We Haven't Found The Answer What To Do With Angela"- Tom Brevoort
- Darwyn Cooke Threatened To Quit New Frontier Than Change Wonder Woman
- A Brand New Look For Poison Ivy This Week (Spoilers)
- Ahsoka "Dream Team" of Ashley Eckstein & Rosario Dawson Reunite
- Did WBD Pick a Name for Its New HBO Max/Discovery Combo Streamer?
- X-Men Red #9 Preview: Deadly Regenesis
- Daredevil: Cox Praises Co-Stars; Born Again "Tone" Deadpool-Friendly?
- Sapphic YA Graphic Novel, The Marble Queen, Now For September 2023
- Simone D'Armini Draws Macbeth as a Horror Shakespeare Graphic Novel
- Brittany Long Olsen Brings The Happy Shop to Oni in 2024
- Darwyn Cooke's Wonder Woman in the Daily LITG, 5th December 2022
LITG three years ago, Old Woman Buffy The Vampire Slayer
- Meet Old Woman Buffy in This Preview of Buffy The Last Vampire Slayer
- Dexter Unleashes His Dark Passenger in "New Blood" Episode 5 Preview
- Today Is Swinub Incense Day 2021 In Pokémon GO
- The Crow Wants Justice with Sideshow Collectibles New 1/6 Figure
- X-Men: The Animated Series & The Gifted Stars Honor Marvel's Mutants
- Ten Thoughts About Doctor Who: The Vanquishers – The Three Doctors?
- Is AEW Star Chris Jericho the BBC's Next Doctor Who?
- First Spider-Man 2099 in Amazing Spider-Man #365, Up for Auction
- WWE Overhaul: Retire Vince, Cut the Comedy & More Ways to Save It
- Hulk #1 Review: This One is Intriguing
- Black Panther #1 Review: A Lane All His Own
- IDW To Hire New Executive Editorial Director – Instead Of EIC?
- Star Wars: Heir To The Empire #1 Up For Auction, Thrawn Fans
- The Flash #776 Review: Subpar
- Three Copies Of The Eternals Vol 2 #1 9.6 CGC At Auction
- The Orville #2: Artifacts Review: Worth Your Time
- Boya Sun Sells New Graphic Novel, Patch, To First Second For 2025
- Time Before Time #7 Review: One Heck Of A Trip
- Spider-Man, Batman And Avengers Top Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Could AnimeNYC Be A Superspreader Event?
- HasLab Striker Divebombs The Daily LITG, 5th December 2021
LITG four years ago, Vince McMahon, Triple H and Pokémon GO
Something, something, something, wrestling, something.
- Vince McMahon Hellbent on Filming at Homes of Fired Employees
- Triple H Throws Shade at Impact Wrestling After AEW Crossover
- Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Bunnelby
- Gible Field Research Task Is Now Available In Pokémon GO
- New Transformers War for Cybertron Kingdom Figures Arrive From Hasbro
- Rick and Morty "The 12 Days of Rickmas" Goes "The Queen's Gambit"
- Rick & Morty & Transformers – The Daily LITG, 5th December 2020
- Buffy: David Boreanaz Says He's "Too Old" to Play Angel; Favors Recast
- Pokémon GO Now Offers Increased Pokéballs To Trainers
- AMC Responds To Stunning Warner Bros/HBO Max Announcement
- Becky Cloonan, Michael Conrad, Travis Moore Join Wonder Woman #770
- Naomi #1 Rockets On eBay After CW TV Announcement
- Ram V And Xermanico On Justice League Dark From DC In March 2021
- Geoffrey Thorne and Tom Raney Launch New Green Lantern #1 In March
- Tim Sheridan, Rafa Sandoval's Teen Titans Academy #1 From DC in March
- The Death (And Mispelling) Of Brian K Vaughan In Crossover #2
- DC Comics Renamed "Wonder Women of History" For Political Reasons
- Scott Snyder Lists The Death Metal Comics That Set Up DC 2021
LITG five years ago, you could get all the rings
And the rather delayed Strange Academy was just starting up.
- Review: GameStop's Green Lantern – Lantern Corps Ring Set
- Skottie Young and Humberto Ramos Launch "Strange Academy", a New Orleans-Set Magical School Comic From Marvel in March (Art Update)
- Marvel's Dysfunctional X-Team Adds Sinister, Scalphunter
- "Supernatural" Season 15 "Last Call": Dean Gets to Drop the Mic [Preview]
- Doctor Who: Blink Gets Rewritten by Time Travel in David Tennant/Jodie Whittaker Crossover in January 2020
- "Star Wars": [SPOILER] Trains, Mentors [SPOILER] in "The Rise of Skywalker"
- DC's Crisis on Infinite Earths 100-Page Giant to Tie-In with CW Arrowverse Crossover
- REVIEW: X-Men #3 – "The Sense Of Dissonance People Had When Squirrel Girl Beat Doctor Doom"
- Could the Thomas Wayne Batman Not Be the Flashpoint Batman After All? (Batman #84 Spoilers)
- Billie Eilish/Van Halen: Why Is This "Controversy" Even A Thing? [Opinion]
LITG six years ago… Robert Kirkman was bringing it all to an end
While Batman still managed to keep going.
- Robert Kirkman Hates You – The Walking Dead #186 Major Spoilers
- The Biggest Twist Of Batman #60 Revealed – Final Page Spoiler
- Today, Chris Claremont Rewrites The History Of The X-Men (SPOILERS)
- Looks Like We Were Right About The Penguin's Lover – Batman #60 Spoilers
- Batwoman and Red Hood Talk Roy Harper, While Grayson Talks Batgirl and Batman (Spoilers)
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Comic book writer and publisher Paul Jenkins
- Comic book inker Robin Riggs
- Aaron Wilder, comics writer
- Comic book penciller Leonard Kirk
- Valarie Jones, comic book editor
- Scott Beaderstadt, comic book writer/artist
- Dog Of Wonder writer Scott Fogg
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.