Doctor Who Gets a Time & Date in The Daily LITG, 23rd November 2023

The Doctor Who comic Star Beast adapted into the returning TV series is burning up the charts with a confirmed Disney+ airing time.

Article Summary Doctor Who's comic 'Star Beast' hits TV screens with Tennant and Tate on Disney+.

Fans anticipate Beep The Meep's arrival in the latest Doctor Who series adaptation.

Disney+ confirms streaming time for the 'Doctor Who: The Star Beast' episode.

Bleeding Cool's Daily LITG shares the top stories surrounding comics and TV shows.

Beep The Meep is coming… the Doctor Who comic book strip Star Beast adapted into the returning Doctor Who with David Tennant and Catherine Tate this Friday, is burning up the charts with a confirmed Disney+ airing time. No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday – Doctor Who: Star Beast

LITG one year ago, Elon Musk To The Brig

LITG two years ago, Rancour Over Rancor

LITG three years ago, Animal Crossing, Supernatural and Titans

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

LITG four years ago, Leah was talking about her dad.

And everyone was looking for Mandalorian merch.

LITG five years ago, Saga was controversial in India.

And we were looking a week ahead…

Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Doctor Who.

Gosh Comics manager Andrew Salmond

Justin Fox, creator of Earth Minds Are Weak, 21st-Century Depression Comics, I Dreamed of You and Mr. Eybyaninch

creator of Earth Minds Are Weak, 21st-Century Depression Comics, I Dreamed of You and Mr. Eybyaninch Colourist and editor, Carl Gafford

Search In Gaslight's Wayne R. Smith

