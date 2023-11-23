Posted in: BBC, Comics, Comics Publishers, Disney+, Doctor Who, Marvel Comics, streaming, TV | Tagged: newlitg, Star Beast
Doctor Who Gets a Time & Date in The Daily LITG, 23rd November 2023
The Doctor Who comic Star Beast adapted into the returning TV series is burning up the charts with a confirmed Disney+ airing time.
Beep The Meep is coming… the Doctor Who comic book strip Star Beast adapted into the returning Doctor Who with David Tennant and Catherine Tate this Friday, is burning up the charts with a confirmed Disney+ airing time. No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
The most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday – Doctor Who: Star Beast
A few other comics stories you might prefer
LITG one year ago, Elon Musk To The Brig
LITG two years ago, Rancour Over Rancor
LITG three years ago, Animal Crossing, Supernatural and Titans
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.
LITG four years ago, Leah was talking about her dad.
And everyone was looking for Mandalorian merch.
LITG five years ago, Saga was controversial in India.
And we were looking a week ahead…
Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Doctor Who.
- Gosh Comics manager Andrew Salmond
- Justin Fox, creator of Earth Minds Are Weak, 21st-Century Depression Comics, I Dreamed of You and Mr. Eybyaninch
- Colourist and editor, Carl Gafford
- Search In Gaslight's Wayne R. Smith
