The Vampire Lestat, Heartstopper & The Rookie: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Rick and Morty, Heartstopper, The Rookie, It: Welcome to Derry, The Vampire Lestat, The Sandman, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, STARZ's Spartacus: House of Ashur, Prime Video's Countdown, CBS's Ghosts, TBS's AEW Collision, Netflix's Heartstopper, ABC's The Rookie, HBO Max's It: Welcome to Derry, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Khan, AMC's The Vampire Lestat, Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Crunchyroll, HBO's The Last of Us, HBO Max's Peacemaker, Alberto Del Rio/AAA, Netflix's The Sandman, Hulu's The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball, Netflix's The Hunting Wives, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, July 28, 2025:

Rick and Morty: Our Season 8 Finale Thoughts; Harmon Teases Season 10

Spartacus: House of Ashur SDCC 2025 Full Panel Released by STARZ

Countdown Showrunner on Mark/Amber Moments, Volchek/LA Hate & More

Ghosts Season 5 Poster, SDCC Teaser Released; Series Returns Oct 16th

AEW Collision Review: A Suspicious Ripoff of WWE SmackDown

Heartstopper Star Joe Locke Wraps Finale Filming: "Bye Charlie"

Rick and Morty Season 8 Finale "Hot Rick" Preview; David on "Curtis"

The Rookie/SDCC Highlights: Fillion & Hawley Preview Season 8 & More

It: Welcome to Derry Official Teaser Delivers Hometown Horrors

When Daryl Dixon Dances In A Window At San Diego Comic-Con

The Star Trek Fleet Command Party (And Buffet) At San Diego Comic-Con

Star Trek: Khan Taps George Takei, Tim Russ for Audio Drama Return

The Vampire Lestat, Peacemaker, Star Trek: SNW: BCTV Daily Dispatch

She-Hulk: Patty Guggenheim on Season 2 Hopes, Madisynn/Wong Spinoff

Crunchyroll Launches Anime Nights Monthly Theatrical Program

The Last of Us: Bella Ramsey on Druckmann's Departure, Season 3 Plans

SDCC: Making It Into Peacefest For Peacemaker Season 2 At San Diego

Alberto Del Rio Defeated in AAA Loser Leaves Town Match: What's Next?

The Sandman Season 2 Part 2: A Much Warmer Heart Than the Comics

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball Team on Return, Casting & More

The Hunting Wives: Jackie Dallas on Embracing Texas Drama-Mystery

