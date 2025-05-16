Posted in: TV | Tagged: newlitg, The Rookie
The Rookie Spinoff Update in the Daily LITG, 16th May 2025
The Rookie Spinoff Update was, again, the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
The Rookie Spinoff Update in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- The Rookie Spinoff Update; Upfronts Images; Cast Message to Fans
- The 2025 Eisner Awards Nominations Have Been Announced
- Marvel Teases First Spin-Offs From Jonathan Hickman's Imperial
- Jim Lee's First Image Comics Cover In 14 Years, For Geiger
- Ultimate Angel & Shang-Chi in Marvel's Ultimate August 2025 Solicits
- Buffy: Gellar Shares Video of Armstrong Learning She's The Next Slayer
- Marvel Comics Launches Marvel All-On-One in August 2025
- Anthropomorphic War Comic, Escape by Rick Remender and Daniel Acuña
- Jonathan Hickman Spins Off Imperial War: Black Panther And She-Hulk
- The Punisher Has Words For Police Who Use His Skull Logo (#13 Spoilers)
And a few more of mine from yesterday
- TOLDJA: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Casey Jones Spinoff From IDW
- Rebellion/2000AD/Judge Dredd Signs Up To Lunar Distribution
- Galaxy By Jadzia Axelrod Gets A Sequel For DC Comics With Rye Hickman
- Reading Spawn Bloodletter #1 For The First Time, Three Pages At Least
- Printwatch: Ultimate, Absolute, Exquisite Gwenpool
- Kanga-U Gets Sequel, Lost In A Labyrinth by Sholly Fisch & Yancy Labat
- Rebel Moon Nemesis in Titan Comics' August 2025 Solicits
- Supergirl's Family Vacation by Brandon T Snider & Sarah Leuver
- The Rookie Spinoff Update in the Daily LITG, 15th May 2025
LITG one year ago, Jonathan Hickman and Krakoa
- Jonathan Hickman Returns To Krakoan Age X-Men One Last Time
- Those Left Behind As The Krakoan Age Ends (Today's X-Men Spoilers)
- Young Sheldon: Jim Parsons Shares What Convinced Him to Return
- High Potential: Kaitlin Olson Shines in New ABC Series Teaser (VIDEO)
- The Rookie Season 7 Moved to Midseason; ABC Explains Decision
- Spider-Man Gets A Brand New Anti-Vampire Power in Blood Hunt
- Hope's Father And What Happens To The Mutants (X-Men Forever Spoilers)
- What If Taylor Swift Was In The X-Men? Dazzler #1 by Loo & Loureiro
- DC Comics Launches More Kenner Super Powers Variant Covers
- Mattel Announces Converting Transformers Hot Wheels Optimus Prime
- An Epic Golden Age Crossover Battle in Master Comics #21, at Auction
- Oni Press Gets Sesame Street Comic Book License For August 2024
- Nico Minoru Arrives Early, In Ultimate X-Men #3 Today
- The Return Of Junkyard Joe by Geoff Johns and Gary Frank in Geiger #3
- Dream Frontier, a New YA Graphic Novel by Tony Weaver Jr & Irene Yeom
- Something Crawled Out #1 Delayed by Vault Comics to October, Made Free
LITG two years ago, Marvel Comics August 2023 Solicits
- Full Marvel Comics August 2023 Solicits & Solicitations
- Comics People React To Frank Miller Drawing A Wolverine Cover
- Marvel Ends Daredevil With #14 In August But A New #1 In September
- Titans S05/Future Plans: Jinx Return, Terra, Red Hood Spinoff
- Marvel Comics Launches Something #CLASSIFIED For August 2023
- Al Ewing & Martín Cóccolo Launch Marvel's Immortal Thor #1 in August
- Checklist For X-Men's The Fall Of X From Marvel in August 2023
- Conan The Barbarian #2 with Pictish Scout Brissa From Titan in August
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S02 Mini Spotlight: Carol Kane's Pelia
- Doctor Who: Check Out Tennant & Tate's Great BAFTA Debate (VIDEO)
- Amanda Waller's Big Bad Spoilers For Titans #1 & Dawn Of DC Primer
- John Stewart's Ongoing Comic Confirmed as Green Lantern War Journal
- L.B. Cole Covers 1945's Captain Flight Comics, up for Auction
- Peter Laird Inks Kevin Eastman's Pencils For TMNT/Usagi Yojimbo #4
- Fiction House's Debut of Rangers Comics, up for Auction
- Stephanie Phillips/Alberto Foche on 4 Contest of Chaos Marvel Annuals
- "The Chip" – Oni Releases Secret Xino Ashcan to 300 Stores
- Peter David Returns to Symbiote Spider-Man 2099 Ahead Of Spider-Verse
- Carlos Hernandez & Juann Cabal see Miles Morales join Strange Academy
- Kyle Starks & Jesús Hervás Revive Pet Avengers as Marvel Unleashed
- It's Carnage Vs Knull For The Death Of Venomverse In August
- Riri Williams Ironheart Comic NOT For August (UPDATE)
- Eleven Comic Book Stores Open, Six Close and Two Re-Open
- Is Priest Tying Superman: Lost & Black Adam Together? (Spoilers)
- Victory Comics Featuring Bill Everett's The Conqueror, up for Auction
- Pablo Cartaya & Miguel Díaz Rivas Throw An MG Curveball Graphic Novel
- Frontera's Julio Anta & Jacoby Salcedo's Paco & Tiny MG Graphic Novel
- Frank Miller's Wolverine In The Daily LITG, 15th of May 2023
LITG three years ago, Don't Ask The Undertaker
- Don't Ask The Undertaker to Sign Your 1991 Trading Cards at MegaCon
- Todd McFarlane Finally Returns Joyce Chin's Angela Original Artwork
- Conan License To Move On From Marvel Comics
- The Rookie S04 Finale Preview: Firefly Reunion, Pete Davidson & More
- Stargirl & S.T.R.I.P.E. Confront Pat's Past in Arrowverse Crossover
- Elvira Gets The Tribute She Deserves With New NECA Figure
- Conan Leaves Marvel, in the Daily LITG,15th of May 2022
- D&D Beyond To Retire Two 5th Edition Books This Month
- Saturday Night Live Season 48 May Be "Year of Change": Lorne Michaels
- Conan's Owner Asks Who You'd Like To Write, Draw, Colour Conan Comics
- X-Men Tops This Week's Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Sonic The Hedgehog Hits Fifty To Thank FOC It's The 15th Of May 2022
- Cecil Castellucci & Saazleen Khan's YA Graphic Novel My First Monster
- Dave McKean Working On Reworked, Remade, Recut Movie, Caligula
LITG four years ago – Bring It On, From Vaccines To Horror Films
- Bring It On Franchise Returns…As A Horror Film In 2022
- Tomorrow Is Swablu Community Day In Pokémon GO
- Target Stores To Halt Sales Of All Trading Cards From May 14th Forward
- Tasks & Rewards For Swablu Community Day In Pokémon GO
- Swablu Community Day Box & Ticket: Worth Buying In Pokémon GO?
- Night Court: NBC Pilot Approach Helps Larroquette/Rauch Sequel Series
- Doctor Who: Time Fracture Will Reunite All The Doctors & More
- Target Employee Tells Us About Trading Card Customers From Hell
- The Orville Season 3 Producer, Coleman Check In; MacFarlane Shout Out
- Big Changes to Doctor Doom in Guardians of the Galaxy & FF (Spoilers)
- Noel Clarke No Longer Attending London Film And Comic Con
- SCOOP: How Michael Jordan Will Appear In Space Jam 2 (Spoilers)
- The Elusive Debut of Cheetah in Wonder Woman #6 Up for Auction
- The Canonical Aquaman in Adventure Comics #260 Up for Auction
- Bad Idea's Great Idea: A $1 Sampler As A Limited Commodity
- Unexpected Green Hornet Covers From Michael Kaluta Up For Auction
- Fortnite & Pokemon Sales Go Gangbusters – Comic Store In Your Future
- Tony Stark & Black Widow Ultimate Sex Scene by Bryan Hitch, Auctioned
- The Silver Coin To Be Ongoing Series From Image Comics
- Brian Azzarello & Eduardo Risso's Moonshine To End in August With #28
- Target Targets Trading Card Buyers – The Daily LITG, 15th May 2021
- Christina Soontornvat & Joanna Cacao Sell The Tryout and The Squad
LITG five years ago – Applejack, Chun Lu, DC Comics
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, steeped in DC Comics solicitations and more.
- My Little Pony Applejack Becomes Human with Hasbro and Kotobukiya
- Street Fighter Chun Li Gets Yet Another PCS Costume Statue
- DC Comics Full August 2020 Solicitations – Harley Quinn Cancelled
- Clownhunter Joins Punchline in Batman's Upcoming Joker War
- Walker Star Jared Padalecki Already Making the Right Fashion Statement
- Spider-Man Fuses With Ghost Rider for New Sideshow Collectibles Statue
- Joker War Zone Announced By DC Comics Tomorrow
- Marvel Ch-Ch-Changes to Empyre X-Men, Fantastic Four and Star Wars
- The Comic Store That Ordered 500 Copies of Marvel's New Warriors #1
- Neal Adams and Mark Waid to Debut Fantastic Four: Antithesis
Comic book birthdays today
Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Henry Vogel, creator of Southern Knights
- Chester Brown, creator of Ed The Happy Clown and Underwater
- Todd Bernardy, creator of Kukui Project, Disco Thunder Groove Bone, and Hard Candy Aftermath
- Morry J. Hollowell, comic book colourist.
- Brian Germain, founder of Dark Elf Designs.
