Firefly, Star Trek: Picard, Yellowjackets & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Star Trek: Picard, WWE/Vince McMahon/Donald Trump, Yellowjackets, Firefly/Joss Whedon, Doctor Who, and more!

With today's BCTV Daily Dispatch "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Run The Jewels with "Yankee and the Brave (ep. 4)," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today? Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, WWE/Vince McMahon, Showtime's Yellowjackets, USA Network's WWE Raw/NXT, Amazon's Cruel Intentions, WWE/Donald Trump, Firefly/Joss Whedon, Hulu's Tiny Beautiful Things, BBC's Doctor Who/Robertson/Trump, Destiny, NY adaptation, TwoSet Violin, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Firefly/Whedon, WWE/McMahon/Trump, Star Trek: Picard, Yellowjackets; Destiny, NY & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, April 5, 2023:

Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Matalas on Pulaski/TNG Nod: "Stay Tuned"

Vince McMahon SEC Filing Details Endeavor Agreement, McMahon's Stock

Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 4 Images: Feeling Paranoid, Ben?

WWE NXT Preview: Stand & Deliver Fallout; Dragon Lee's TV Debut

Cruel Intentions: Amazon Gives Adaptation Official Series Green Light

Riddle Returns, Lesnar Turns Heel, and More on Cursed WWE Raw

Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Having Fun with Vadic's Handler "Reveal"

WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump Hit with Legal Smackdown in NYC

Doctor Who: How Chris Noth's Robertson Trumps Donald Trump as Big Bad

Firefly: Morena Baccarin on Working with Joss Whedon, Reunion Interest

Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Talks "Legacy" Spinoff, DS9's Kira & More

Tiny Beautiful Things Showrunner Discusses Hulu Series Adaptation

Destiny, NY: Tegan and Sara, Sony TV Adapting Black Mask Graphic Novel

Vince McMahon Makes Triumphant Return, Ruins Raw After WrestleMania

TwoSet Violin Share World Tour Announcement Video; 27 Cities Confirmed

Star Trek: Picard EP Shares Brent Spiner Video on Twitter Being Hacked

Yellowjackets Season 2 Ep. 3 "Digestif" Trailer Released; S02E02 BTS

Star Trek: Picard, Harry Potter, WWE/UFC & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.