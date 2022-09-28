Avatar: TLA, Grendel, Wednesday, Secret Invasion, Sheen & More: BCTVDD

Well, I guess you left me with some feathers in my hand/Did it make it any easier to leave me where I stand?/I guess there might not be too many/Who would stand beside you now/Where'd you come from? Where am I going?/Why'd you leave me 'til I'm only good for?/Waiting for you, all my sins/I said that I would pay for them/If I could come back to you/All my innocence is wasted on/The dead and dreaming… and the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Counting Crows for "Angels Of The Silences" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes looks at Netflix announcing the full cast for its live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series, Netflix's Wednesday star Jenna Ortega explaining why she was "terrified" to learn Christina Ricci was cast, Disney+'s Secret Invasion star Cobie Smulders discussing Maria Hill, Netflix passing on a live-action series adaptation of Matt Wagner's Grendel, and Amazon's Good Omens 2 star Michael Sheen inspiring the Wales national football team.

Plus, check out our additional coverage: AMC's Interview with the Vampire, WWE NXT, NBC's Saturday Nigth Live, Netflix's The Midnight Club, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks, AMC's The Walking Dead, FXX's Archer, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, The CW's The Flash, AEW, The CW's The Winchesters, FOX's The Great North, Netflix's DAHMER, FOX's Bob's Burgers, and more! Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Wednesday, September 28, 2022:

Interview With The Vampire S01E01 & Behind the Scenes Images Released

NXT Preview 9/27: Two Teams Will Brawl In A Pub Rules Match

Saturday Night Live S48 Video Welcomes Miles Teller, Kendrick Lamar

The Midnight Club: Mike Flanagan, Trevor Macy & More Offer BTS Look

Wednesday: Jenna Ortega "Terrified" to Learn Christina Ricci Was Cast

Secret Invasion: Cobie Smulders on "Depth" Series Brings to Maria Hill

Star Trek: Lower Decks S03E06 Images: Did Someone Say "Deep Space 9"?

The Walking Dead Drops Healthy Dose of S11E17 Lockdown Preview Images

Grendel: Matt Wagner Live-Action Series Not Moving Forward At Netflix

Archer S13E06 Trailer: Sterling's Mission Isn't "Easy" or "Peasy"

Rick and Morty: Spencer Grammer, Rob Schrab Offer S06E04 BTS Looks

Candace LeRae Returns to WWE, Makes Main Roster Debut on WWE Raw

The Flash Star Grant Gustin Offers Season 9 Filming Update & More

Avatar: The Last Airbender Reveals Live-Action Series Full Cast

The Winchesters Preview Images: Jensen Ackles/Dean Winchester & More

The Walking Dead: Jeffrey Dean Morgan on Reedus' Walk of Fame Honor

DAHMER: Joe Pera Responds to Evan Peters/Jeffrey Dahmer Comparisons

The Great North Season 3 E01 Review: Space Farts Fixing Hearts

Will Hurricane Ian Impact This Week's AEW Dynamite Card?

Good Omens 2 Star Michael Sheen's Epic World Cup Speech to Wales Team

The Last of Us, Doctor Who, CSI, MST3K & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bob's Burgers Season 13 E01 Review: Ham Legs & Theater Trickery

