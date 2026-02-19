Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
House of the Dragon, The Boys & Yellowjackets: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Always Sunny, Euphoria, Ghosts, Tracker, Colbert/CBS, House of the Dragon, Yellowjackets, The Boys, and more!
Article Summary
- House of the Dragon Season 3 reveals new poster and teases an upcoming teaser debut this Thursday
- The Boys Season 5 promises fatalities right from the start, according to Karl Urban
- Yellowjackets' Sophie Nélisse shares a final season update and behind-the-scenes filming news
- Catch up on TV news, reviews, and previews from Always Sunny, Euphoria, Ghosts, and more fan favorites in today's BCTV Daily Dispatch
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…
BCTV Daily Dispatch: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Euphoria, RJ Decker, AEW, NCIS, Boston Blue, Ghosts, Tracker, Colbert/CBS, My Two Cars, Invincible, House of the Dragon, Yellowjackets, The Boys, Chucky, One Piece, Starfleet Academy, Line of Duty, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, February 19th, 2026:
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18: Mac vs Dee Smackdown?
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage: We've Got Season 2 E11 Sneak Peeks
Euphoria Season 3 BTS Teaser Spotlights Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney & More
RJ Decker: Here's a Look at ABC's Scott Speedman-Starring Series
AEW Dynamite Preview/Thoughts: If Willow Nightingale Loses, We Riot
NCIS Season 23 Preview: We've Got 2 Sneak Peeks at S23E10: "Her"
Boston Blue Returns: Check Out a Sneak Peek at S01E10: "Hard Truths"
Ghosts S05E11: "The Others" Sneak Peek: Old Habits Die Hard for Pete
Tracker Season 3 Preview: S03E10 "The Fallout" Sneak Peek Released
Zynga Launches Survivor 50 Collaboration Across Several Games
FCC Chairman Carr "Highly Entertained" by Colbert/CBS Controversy
My Two Cars: Licata/Pera Animated Series Gets Adult Swim Green Light
Invincible Season 4 Key Art Poster Offers Episode Release Schedule
House of the Dragon Season 3 Poster Released; Teaser This Thursday
Yellowjackets: Sophie Nélisse on Final Season; Offers Filming Update
The Boys Season 5 Has "Fatalities Right From the Get-Go": Karl Urban
Colbert/CBS, Hannah Montana & Smiling Friends: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Chucky Future? "There's More Chucky and Tiffany in the Works": Tilly
One Piece Returns to Crunchyroll on April 5th with "Elbaph Arc"
Starfleet Academy: Hunter & Giamatti on Ake Staying One Step Ahead
Line of Duty Series 7 Set to Revive Hunt for Mysterious Big Bad "H"
Boruto Anime Gets Pluto TV Channel Ahead of Manga's 10th Anniversary
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!