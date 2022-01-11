Matt Berry, Legends of Tomorrow & More! BCTV Daily Dispatch 11 Jan 22

It's always times like these when I think of you/And wonder if you ever think of me/'Cause everything's so wrong, and I don't belong/Living in your precious memory/'Cause I need you/And I miss you/And now I wonder/If I could fall into the sky/Do you think time would pass me by?/Oh, 'cause you know I'd walk a thousand miles/If I could just see you tonight… with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to Vanessa Carlton for "A Thousand Miles" (with the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes Amazon's Invincible, FOX's Bob's Burgers, Netflix's Cobra Kai, The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow, HBO Max's Peacemaker, Bob Saget & ABC's Full House, STARZ's Power Book IV: Force, Matt Berry & other guys who don't make at least one of us vomit (yet), and tons more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Tuesday, January 11, 2022:

The Bob's Burgers Movie Trailer: A Belcher Summer To Remember

Why Not Let Peacemaker Bring Some Peace to Your "Petty-A**" Quarrels?

Giveaway: Win A Copy Of Billions: Season Five On DVD

Legends of Tomorrow S07: Lotz Kicks Ass (Well, Chest); Zano "Gun Show"

Full House Shares Loving Family Tribute to Co-Star & Friend Bob Saget

Invincible Colorist Suing Robert Kirkman Over Animated Series Profits

With Money Saved by Firing 3/4 of Roster, WWE Hires New SVP

Bob Saget Death Shows "No Evidence of Drug Use or Foul Play": Autopsy

Sasha Banks Stars In College Football Championship Game Opening

Emily In Paris Finds Its Stay Extended by Netflix for Seasons 3 & 4

Peacemaker Knows Something's Missing; Gunn's Spotify E01-E03 Playlist

Naomi Faces a Multiverse of "Super" Possibilities in New Trailer

HIMYM Stars Radnor, Harris & Hannigan Share Thoughts on Bob Saget

Bel-Air: Peacock Releases Impressive Trailer for "Fresh" New Take

Power Book IV: Force Trailer: Can The Windy City Handle Tornado Tommy?

The Book of Boba Fett Key Art: Black Krrsantan, The Twins & Tuskens

The Cleaning Lady S01E02 Preview: The FBI Has Some Questions for Thony

Matt Berry, Jason Sudeikis & More TV Men Who Don't Make Me Vomit (Yet)

Hawkeye VFX Team Shows How Jolt Became Lucky the Pizza Dog

Cobra Kai Season 5 Predictions: Tory/Kreese, Julie Pierce & More

