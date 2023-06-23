Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: American Horror Story, bctv daily dispatch, Daryl Dixon, doctor who, elon musk, gen v, Good Omens 2, mark zuckerberg, star trek, strange new worlds, The Walking Dead
Musk/Zuckerberg, TWD: Daryl/Carol Reunion & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Always Sunny, AEW, Gen V, SNL, TWD: Daryl Dixon, Elon Musk/Mark Zuckerberg, Strange New Worlds, and more!
With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Future Royalty with "Take What's Mine" & Kings of Leon with "Use Somebody," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, TBS' AEW Dynamite, Amazon's Gen V, NBC's Saturday Night Live, AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, Elon Musk/Mark Zuckerberg Slapfest, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, FX's Justified: City Primeval, Crunchyroll's Psycho-Pass: Providence, FX's American Horror Story, Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring, Amazon's Good Omens 2, AMC's TWD: Daryl Dixon, Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers, Netflix's The Chosen One, BBC's Doctor Who, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, Disney+'s Secret Invasion & more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Elon Musk/Mark Zuckerberg, Doctor Who, TWD: Daryl Dixon, American Horror Story, Gen V, Good Omens 2, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia & More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, June 23, 2023:
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Secrets of Rum Ham Revealed!
Kazuchika Okada Showed Up on AEW Dynamite in Blatant Shot at WWE
Gen V: The Boys Spinoff Key Art Looks Pretty Sweet on SDCC 2023 Badges
Trump, FOX & Friends, Spy Balloon & More Top SNL Season 48 Cold Opens
TWD: Dead City S01E02 Images: Maggie & Negan Get to Meet The Neighbors
Musk-Zuckerberg Fight: WWE's Celebrity Crossover Lesson for AEW
Strange New Worlds: Melissa Navia on Season 2, Inspiring Pilots & More
AEW Rips Off WWE With Adam Cole and MJF Odd Couple Tag Team
Justified: City Primeval Teaser Finds Raylan Keeping His Options Open
Always Sunny Season 16 Finale Overview: Dennis' Day Off From The Gang
Sting and Chris Jericho to Face Off in Trios Match at Forbidden Door
Psycho-Pass: Providence Hitting U.S. This July (English Dub Trailer)
American Horror Story S12: FX Trailer Offers Brief Emma Roberts Look
Mark Briscoe Wins Concession Stand Brawl in AEW Dynamite TNA Tribute
Dark Side of the Ring Season 4 E05 Trailer Spotlights The Junkyard Dog
Good Omens 2 Preview: Aziraphale Has Some Questions – So Does Gabriel
TWD: Daryl Dixon: JDM Psyched About Melissa McBride, Pokes Haters
Nine Perfect Strangers: Hulu Confirms Season 2 In Development
The Chosen One: Netflix Teaser Previews American Jesus Series Adapt
Doctor Who: RTD Offers Some Interesting 3-Word Series 14 & 15 Teases
Musk vs. Zuckerberg? Finally, Something From Them We'd Pay For
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 E03 Preview: La'an Investigates
Star Trek: Picard: Stewart on Final Film Bow; Burton on Geordi/#MeToo
