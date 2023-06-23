Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: American Horror Story, bctv daily dispatch, Daryl Dixon, doctor who, elon musk, gen v, Good Omens 2, mark zuckerberg, star trek, strange new worlds, The Walking Dead

Musk/Zuckerberg, TWD: Daryl/Carol Reunion & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Always Sunny, AEW, Gen V, SNL, TWD: Daryl Dixon, Elon Musk/Mark Zuckerberg, Strange New Worlds, and more!

With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Future Royalty with "Take What's Mine" & Kings of Leon with "Use Somebody," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, TBS' AEW Dynamite, Amazon's Gen V, NBC's Saturday Night Live, AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, Elon Musk/Mark Zuckerberg Slapfest, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, FX's Justified: City Primeval, Crunchyroll's Psycho-Pass: Providence, FX's American Horror Story, Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring, Amazon's Good Omens 2, AMC's TWD: Daryl Dixon, Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers, Netflix's The Chosen One, BBC's Doctor Who, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, Disney+'s Secret Invasion & more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Elon Musk/Mark Zuckerberg, Doctor Who, TWD: Daryl Dixon, American Horror Story, Gen V, Good Omens 2, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, June 23, 2023:

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Secrets of Rum Ham Revealed!

Kazuchika Okada Showed Up on AEW Dynamite in Blatant Shot at WWE

Gen V: The Boys Spinoff Key Art Looks Pretty Sweet on SDCC 2023 Badges

Trump, FOX & Friends, Spy Balloon & More Top SNL Season 48 Cold Opens

TWD: Dead City S01E02 Images: Maggie & Negan Get to Meet The Neighbors

Musk-Zuckerberg Fight: WWE's Celebrity Crossover Lesson for AEW

Strange New Worlds: Melissa Navia on Season 2, Inspiring Pilots & More

AEW Rips Off WWE With Adam Cole and MJF Odd Couple Tag Team

Justified: City Primeval Teaser Finds Raylan Keeping His Options Open

Always Sunny Season 16 Finale Overview: Dennis' Day Off From The Gang

Sting and Chris Jericho to Face Off in Trios Match at Forbidden Door

Psycho-Pass: Providence Hitting U.S. This July (English Dub Trailer)

American Horror Story S12: FX Trailer Offers Brief Emma Roberts Look

Mark Briscoe Wins Concession Stand Brawl in AEW Dynamite TNA Tribute

Dark Side of the Ring Season 4 E05 Trailer Spotlights The Junkyard Dog

Good Omens 2 Preview: Aziraphale Has Some Questions – So Does Gabriel

TWD: Daryl Dixon: JDM Psyched About Melissa McBride, Pokes Haters

Nine Perfect Strangers: Hulu Confirms Season 2 In Development

The Chosen One: Netflix Teaser Previews American Jesus Series Adapt

Doctor Who: RTD Offers Some Interesting 3-Word Series 14 & 15 Teases

Musk vs. Zuckerberg? Finally, Something From Them We'd Pay For

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 E03 Preview: La'an Investigates

Star Trek: Picard: Stewart on Final Film Bow; Burton on Geordi/#MeToo

