An Ultimate, Not A Secret Invasion, in The Daily LITG, 22nd June 2023

Ultimate Invasion topped the chart where Secret Invasion couldn't even be seen, Welcome to LITG, a run around yesterday's Bleeding Cool.

A new Ultimate Universe comes to Marvel. An Ultimate ultimate universe as it were, with Ultimate Invasion. So, yes, welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

LITG one year ago, Blue Hawk Apologists & Becca Deniers

LITG two years ago, Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy Oral History

LITG three years ago, David Tennant, Lucifer, Supernatural

Looks like it was a bit of a telly-watching weekend with David Tennant, Lucifer, Supernatural dominating the charts.

LITG four years ago, Ch-Ch-Changes

A year ago, everything somehow seemed more pleasant – but who knew at the time? And the Abrams Spider-Man still ain't out.

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Sana Amanat, VP, Content and Character Development at Marvel Comics

VP, Content and Character Development at Marvel Comics Phil Elliott , co-creator of Illegal Alien

, co-creator of Illegal Alien Mike Schneider , inker on Eb'nn.

, inker on Eb'nn. Eric Reynolds , editor, marketer for Fantagraphics Books

, editor, marketer for Fantagraphics Books Mark Sable , writer of Grounded, Fearless, Hazed, Unthinkable

, writer of Grounded, Fearless, Hazed, Unthinkable Alan Gordon, inker and writer on Legion of Super Heroes, Justice League of America, Fantastic Four, and WildStar.

inker and writer on Legion of Super Heroes, Justice League of America, Fantastic Four, and WildStar. Kevin Fagan, cartoonist on Drabble.

cartoonist on Drabble. Paul Simione, writer of Crackbusters comic.

writer of Crackbusters comic. Armando Gil, artist on Conan, Kazar, Micronauts.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

