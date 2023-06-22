Posted in: Comics, TV | Tagged: litg, ultimate invasion
An Ultimate, Not A Secret Invasion, in The Daily LITG, 22nd June 2023
Ultimate Invasion topped the chart where Secret Invasion couldn't even be seen, Welcome to LITG, a run around yesterday's Bleeding Cool.
A new Ultimate Universe comes to Marvel. An Ultimate ultimate universe as it were, with Ultimate Invasion. So, yes, welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
The ten most popular stories yesterday, an Ultimate, not a Secret Invasion
- A Brand New Ultimate Universe From Marvel Comics, Today – Earth 6160
- Image Comics Full Solicits For September 2023
- Transformers Optimus Prime & Bumblebee Take a Road Trip with Hasbro
- What Steve Ditko Thought About Doctor Strange & Other Marvel Movies
- Frank Miller Draws Cover For Saladin Ahmed's Daredevil #1
- 83 Years Later, Tom Scioli Recreates Jack Kirby's Starr Warriors
- Hasbro Debuts New Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Mirage Figure
- Superman Loses A Superpower But Ends With An Extended Cliffhanger
- The Cards Of Pokemon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Part 10: Tera Gyrados Ex
- Marvel Fall Of X Solicits For September Including Uncanny Spider-Man
More comics stories you might prefer
- Jack Kirby Estate Responds To Stan Lee Documentary
- A Notorious Charles Biro Cover on Crime Does Not Pay #43, at Auction
- Bondage, Angels And Hypodermic Needles in Mystic Comics #2, at Auction
- Debut of Max Mercury (Quicksilver) in National Comics #5, at Auction
- Madam Satan in Archie Comics' September 2023 Solicits
- Almost Dead: Ablaze to Debut Apocalyptic Horror Series in September
- Death Dealer 2099 and Space Truckin in Opus' September 2023 Solicits
- Stan Sakai Gives the Samurai Rabbit a Cousin in New Usagi Yojimbo
- Roc Upchurch Returns To Rat Queen's Finale From Image Comics
- No, More. Superhearing in The Daily LITG, the 21st of June, 2023
- The Comic Creators "Special Thanks" List for Secret Invasion S01E01
LITG one year ago, Blue Hawk Apologists & Becca Deniers
- The Boys Reddit Mods Face Blue Hawk Apologists & Becca Deniers Now
- A New Black Adam From DC Comics, Tomorrow (Spoilers)
- Warren Ellis Will Return To Writing Comics Next Year
- The Boys S03E06 Herogasm Promo: Don't Say You Weren't Warned, Folks
- Tonight Is Spinarak Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: June 2022
- Lungflower Graphic Novel, Drawn By A.I. Algorithm, Is First To Publish
- Miles Morales As A Brooklyn Thor Causing Ructions On Social Media
- Better Call Saul S06 Teaser: We're Doubling-Down on Our Lalo Theory
- Hasbro Reveals Mystique as Next Marvel Legends X-Men Animated Figure
- Titan Comics To Publish New (And Old) Conan Comic Books
- BOOM! Reprints Once & Future #1-6 w/ New Raúl Allén Covers in August
- Delver Season 2 Launches on Amazon Next Week, Dark Horse Next Year
- First Look at Power Rangers Unlimited… IN SPAAAAAAACE
- Dark Ride Brings Horror to Amusement Parks at Skybound in October
- ABLAZE to Publish Fight Class and Witch of Mine Webtoons Series
- Now TMNT Gets a Saturday Morning Adventures Comic from IDW
- Alan Moore Narrates Non-Binary BBC Sitcom, Streaming Globally For Free
- What If Shakespeare Was Clive Barker? Welcome To Shakespeare Unleashed
- DC Comics Teases Return Of Bloodwork For The Flash Season 9
- How Many Wonder Girls Does Young Justice Need For A Crisis Anyway?
- New World's Finest Composite Superman Ready For 60th Anniversary?
- Where's Lalo In Breaking Bad? The Daily LITG, 21st June 2022
LITG two years ago, Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy Oral History
- DC Comics Confirms Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy Go Down On Each Other
- Pokémon GO Changes Coming: Niantic To Add Sky Environment
- Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021
- The Orville Season 3: Closest Thing to a "Star Trek" Crossover & More
- McFarlane Toys Gives Closer Look At 1966 Batman and Robin Figures
- McFarlane Toys Enters the Batcave With Their Batman 1966 Playset
- The 1966 Batmobile Hits Gotham Streets Again With McFarlane Toys
- Secret Invasion: Emilia Clarke on MCU Long-Term; Wants "Solo" Spinoff
- Coca-Cola To Sponsor Free Comic Book Day For 2021
- IDW Ends My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic, Replaced By Generations
- Jeff Lemire's Post-Sweet Tooth Mazebook From Dark Horse Comics
- Spider-Spoilers: Another Spider-Villain Joins Sinister War This Week
- Z2 Comics Hires Devin Funches, Sells Direct To Comic & Record Stores
- Charlie Adlard Awards Scholarship To Joe Whale, Doodle Boy
- Is Gwen Stacy Coming Off The Marvel Missing In Action MIA List?
- Auction: Neil Gaiman/Dave McKean Black Orchid/Signal To Noise Artwork
- JMS, Olivier Coipel and Steve Englehart Added to Loki TV Credits
- Boom Studios' Save Yourself! Wants Laila Starr's Review Crown
- Simon Bisley Original Covers For Brooklyn Gladiator & Rai at Auction
- First Look At Fables Spinoff, Batman Vs Bigby From DC Comics
- Giovanni Battle Guide – The Daily LITG, 21st June 2021
LITG three years ago, David Tennant, Lucifer, Supernatural
Looks like it was a bit of a telly-watching weekend with David Tennant, Lucifer, Supernatural dominating the charts.
- Doctor Who: David Tennant Finally Confirms a Steven Moffat Theory
- Lucifer Showrunner Responds to Those Tom Ellis/Ian Somerhalder Rumors
- Animal Kingdom: Some Thoughts on TNT Drama's Season 5 Delay
- The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Promotes Milk? Klaus, Allison Dancing
- Kelly Sue DeConnick on Fixing What's Wrong With Comics (Video)
- Funko Announces Marvel Black Light Series Exclusive to Target
- Supernatural Star Jared Padalecki Promises to Be Better "Shepherd"
- Supernatural Season 15: The CW Teases The Long Journey's End
- Mortal Kombat 11 Kitaan and Baraka McFarlane Toys Revealed
- Marcella Season 3 Review: Netflix Series Finally Delivers Killer Noir
LITG four years ago, Ch-Ch-Changes
A year ago, everything somehow seemed more pleasant – but who knew at the time? And the Abrams Spider-Man still ain't out.
- Comic Creators Not Amused by Marvel Hiring J.J. Abrams' Son
- Amazon Offers to Ax "Stranger Things" to Appease Evangelicals
- "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia": Win Your Chance to Join The Gang!
- DC Officially Rebrands, Closes Vertigo, Renames Zoom and Ink
- "American Horror Story": "AHS: 1984" Filming? Billy Eicher Not Returning
- Rick And Morty's Flesh Curtains Get Their Own Origin Comic in September
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Sana Amanat, VP, Content and Character Development at Marvel Comics
- Phil Elliott, co-creator of Illegal Alien
- Mike Schneider, inker on Eb'nn.
- Eric Reynolds, editor, marketer for Fantagraphics Books
- Mark Sable, writer of Grounded, Fearless, Hazed, Unthinkable
- Alan Gordon, inker and writer on Legion of Super Heroes, Justice League of America, Fantastic Four, and WildStar.
- Kevin Fagan, cartoonist on Drabble.
- Paul Simione, writer of Crackbusters comic.
- Armando Gil, artist on Conan, Kazar, Micronauts.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
