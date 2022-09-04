Neil Gaiman/Lucifer, Stargirl/Arrowverse & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Hey, I was doing just fine before I met you/I drink too much, and that's an issue, but I'm okay/Hey, you tell your friends it was nice to meet them/But I hope I never see them again/I know it breaks your heart/Moved to the city in a broke-down car, and/Four years, no calls/Now you're looking pretty in a hotel bar/And I… can't stop/No, I… can't stop/So, baby, pull me closer/In the back seat of your Rover/That I know you can't afford/Bite that tattoo on your shoulder/Pull the sheets right off the corner/Of that mattress that you stole/From your roommate back in Boulder/We ain't ever getting… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Boyce Avenue & Sarah Hyland for "Closer (The Chainsmokers Cover)" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes a wide range of topics… including Neil Gaiman offering some social media love to his The Sandman Lucifer, Gwendoline Christie, and Lucifer series lead Tom Ellis; DC's Stargirl star Brec Bassinger talks Arrowverse ending and what she knows about Season 4 so far.

Plus, we look at Disney+'s What If…?/Chadwick Boseman, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, AEW/WWE, Amazon's The Boys, Amazon's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Adult Swim's Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Howard Stern/Sarah Michelle Gellar, Dragon Con 2022 cosplay, FOX's The Great North, Netflix's Cobra Kai, Adult Swim's Uzumaki creator Junji Ito, AMC's Better Call Saul, Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia, Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law & tons more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Sunday, September 4, 2022:

Arcane Emmy for Best Animated Program A First for Netflix, Streaming

What If…? Performance Earns Chadwick Boseman Posthumous Emmy Award

DC's Stargirl Star Brec Bassinger Comments on Arrowverse End, Season 4

Always Sunny: The Danny DeVito Shrine That Will Not Be Denied

Roman Reigns Retains WWE Championship at Clash at the Castle

The Boys Season 4: Jessie T. Usher's A-Train Is Back & A Bit Bloody

Lord of the Rings: TROP Scores Biggest Amazon Premiere Ever With 25M

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal S02E09 Preview: If Looks Could Kill

Rick and Morty "Wormageddon" Has Some Serious Season 6 Implications

Dark Order and Adam Page Advance to Trios Tournament Final at All Out

Howard Stern's Mouth Wrote a Check Sarah Michelle Gellar Wants Cashed

Dragon Con 2022: Check Out Our "Bunny Hutch" Party Highlights

Neil Gaiman Offers Christie & Ellis Some Lucifer Love: "My Children"

WWE Clash at the Castle: Full Card, Start Time, How to Watch

Rick and Morty S06 Opening: Sherlock Rick, Watson Morty Need To Happen

The Great North S03E01 Images: A Bright, Flying Kangaroo-Filled Future

Cobra Kai S05 Star Xolo Mariduena on Miguel's Journey, Martial Arts

Uzumaki: Is There a Commercial Scary Enough to Creep Out Junji Ito?

Better Call Saul If We Get a Sequel Because It's a Really Bad Idea

My Hero Academia S06 Trailer: Training's Over, Now It's Time For War

Stranger Things, Sailor Moon & More Dragon Con Cosplay Images: Day #2

She-Hulk Team on Wong & Abomination's "Shang-Chi" Throwdown Backstory

LOTR Review-Bombed? She-Hulk, Chris Rock & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.