LOTR Review-Bombed? She-Hulk, Chris Rock & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

I see you naked in the/Bath/Cigarette stains on your/Hands/Wilted flowers in a vase/And I ask how you are/I see your lipstick on/Your glass/And I think you're drunk/And start to laugh/And I find your note the/Letters ran/And it said I loved you/Don't ask why/Sixteen candles down… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Sponge for "Molly" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes a wide range of topics… including She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Jameela Jamil getting into a misgendering controversy, Amazon's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power apparently getting review-bombed on Rotten Tomatoes, with Amazon shutting down ratings for LOTR: TROP; and Chris Rock & Dave Chappelle offer up some more on the Will Smith/Oscars slap.

Plus, we look at Jensen Ackles' The Boys/Big Sky: Deadly Trails connection, The CW's DC's Stargirl, That '70s Show/That '90s Show, MTV's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, HBO Max's Titans, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, TNT's AEW Rampage, AMC's Tales of the Walking Dead, CBS' Ghosts, Disney+'s Andor, Netflix's The Midnight Club, Netflix's Cobra Kai, IFC's Documentary Now!, Paramount+'s Wolf Pack, Netflix's Blockbuster, Shudder's Queer For Fear: The History of Queer Horror, HBO's House of the Dragon, Netflix's Black Mirror, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks, Dragon Con 2022, and more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Thursday, September 2, 2022:

Big Sky: Deadly Trails, The Boys Share Notes on Jensen Ackles' Fanbase

The Boys Social Media Shares Some Good News About Season 3 Bloopers

DC's Stargirl Season 3 Update: S03E04 "The Evidence" Overview Released

That '70s Show: Kurtwood Smith Asks Fans Important Peacock Question

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation – Do You Ship Vinny and Angelina?

Chris Rock: Will Smith Oscars Slap Was Over "Nicest Joke I Ever Told"

Lord of the Rings: TROP Being Review-Bombed? Amazon Suspends Ratings

Titans Season 4: Joseph Morgan, Eric Dean Seaton Share Updates, Teases

Rick and Morty: Summer, Space Beth & Planetina Share Vegas Selfies

AEW Rampage Preview: An Attempt to Upstage WWE on Its Big Weekend

Tales of the Walking Dead S01E04 "Amy; Dr. Everett" Preview Images

Ghosts: CBS Series Confirms Double Holiday Episode for Season 2

Rick and Morty "Wormageddon" Location #14: Summer & Friends Hit Vegas

Andor: "Rogue One" Prequel Teaser Previews The Rise of The Rebellion

The Midnight Club: Netflix Series Adapt Releases New Preview Images

Cobra Kai Season 5 Teaser Makes Terry Silver's Dojo Look Pretty Good

She-Hulk Star Jameela Jamil Faces Backlash Over Misgendering Response

Documentary Now… And Forever! IFC Pairing Documentaries & Series

Wolf Pack Teases Sarah Michelle Gellar Filming Paramount+ Series

Blockbuster: Netflix Previews Randall Park, Melissa Fumero Comedy

Queer For Fear: The History of Queer Horror Shares Docuseries Trailer

House of the Dragon Star Milly Alcock on Finding Rhaenyra's Voice

Black Mirror S06: Rob Delaney Reportedly Joins Netflix Series Cast

Star Trek: Lower Decks S03E02 Review: Klingon D&D and Role Reversal

Dragon Con 2022 Cosplay Gallery Day 1: Wednesday, Peacemaker & More

She-Hulk, Megan Thee Stallion Twerk Some Fun Back Into MCU: BCTVDD

