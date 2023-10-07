Neil Gaiman, One Piece, Travis Kelce, Loki & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Aaron Rodgers, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, bctv daily dispatch, elon musk, invincible, loki, neil gaiman, one piece, rick and morty, saturday night live, The Walking Dead, travis kelce

With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Prime Video's Invincible, Rick and Morty & Elon Musk, Netflix's Vikings: Valhalla, FX's American Horror Story: Delicate, Travis Kelce/Aaron Rodgers, Disney+'s Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, Neil Gaiman, FOX "News"/GOP, BBC's Doctor Who, USA Network's WWE NXT, Netflix's One Piece, Disney's Loki, Netflix's Castlevania: Nocturne, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Netflix's The Fall of the House of Usher, Hulu's Only Murders In The Building, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Sir Patrick Stewart, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, October 7, 2023:

Invincible: Nathan Fillion Video Makes Convincing Case for Omni-Man

Rick and Morty Joins List of Pop Culture Things Elon Musk Doesn't Get

AEW Rampage Preview: Tag Team Torture for the Chadster

Vikings: Valhalla Ending with Season 3; Final Season Images Released

American Horror Story: Delicate E04 Promo: Meet Anna's Crisis PR Team

Travis Kelce on "Mr. Pfizer"; Didn't Expect Aaron Rodgers "Vaxx War"

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries E01 Overview, Aubrey Plaza Character Details

Neil Gaiman Eyes Focusing on Writing After Sandman S02, Good Omens 3

FOX News "The Bachelor: House Speaker" Not Happening? GOP Angry?

Doctor Who: Doom's Day Reaches Its Final Hour: Is She "Out of Time"?

Will WWE Bring Back The Undertaker for a NXT vs. AEW Ratings Battle?

One Piece: Monkey D. Luffy Boarding Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Which Comics Creators Got Credited in Loki Season 2 Episode 1?

Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 Confirmed, Currently In Production

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Star Norman Reedus Set for NYCC 2023

FOX "News" Airing GOP House Speaker Job Interviews; Trump Backs Out

The Fall of the House of Usher Trailer: She's Coming For Them All

Only Murders In The Building S03 Finale Review: Rats of Ben Glenroy

SNL: Sarah Sherman, James Austin Johnson Reportedly Join Main Cast

Star Trek: Patrick Stewart Glad Tom Hardy Has "Proven Me So Wrong"

Doctor Who: Defending Sontarans: The Most Underrated Evil Alien Army

Loki, Buffy Reunion, Ahsoka Fallout & Warrior Huh? BCTV Daily Dispatch

