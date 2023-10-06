Loki, Buffy Reunion, Ahsoka Fallout & Warrior Huh? BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Ahsoka, bctv daily dispatch, buffy, doctor who, loki, my adventures with superman, star trek, superman and lois, The Walking Dead, warrior nun

With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Netflix's Blue Eye Samurai, Warrior Nun, Paramount+'s Frasier, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Disney+'s Loki, TBS' AEW Dynamite, "Star Wars" TV Rights, The CW's Superman & Lois, TBS' Wipeout, BBC's Doctor Who, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, Vince Gilligan, The Marvels, STARZ's The Hunting Wives, Audible's Slayers: A Buffyverse Story, WWE/Jade Cargill, Adult Swim's My Adventures With Superman, Disney+'s Ahsoka, Apple TV+'s The Buccaneers, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, October 6, 2023:

Blue Eye Samurai Preview: Mizu Faces "Cliff Showdown" with The Fang

Warrior Nun: Ben Dunn "Big Announcement" Not Exactly What We Expected

Frasier: Inside the Series Offers BTS Look at Kelsey Grammer's Return

The Walking Dead: Paris Isn't Done with Daryl Dixon (S01E05 Trailer)

What Can You Work Out About Loki Season 2 From This London Event?

Adam Copeland Tries to Reform Edge and Christian on AEW Dynamite

Star Wars: Disney, Turner Nets Now Share Linear Rights to Air Films

Superman & Lois/Walker: Report Updates When Both Series Could Return

Powerhouse Hobbs Joins Don Callis Family in Pale Imitation of WWE

Wipeout S02: John Cena, Nicole Byer & Those Big Red Balls Are Back!

AEW Already Books Full Gear Main Event: MJF vs. Jay White

Magic: The Gathering Reveals More About Upcoming Doctor Who Set

Star Trek: Patrick Stewart Had Wil Wheaton/Wesley Crusher Concerns

Wardlow Returns on AEW Dynamite Ahead of Next Week's War with WWE

Vince Gilligan Updates Rhea Seehorn-Starring Apple TV+ Sci-Fi Series

The Marvels: Carol Is Ready For A Fight In A New TV Spot

Loki Doesn't Vibe "I'm Fine" in This Time-Twisted Season 2 Preview

Doctor Who Once and Future Trailer Teams Eccleston, David Warner

The Hunting Wives: May Cobb Novel Gets 8-Episode STARZ Series Adapt

Slayers: Buffy Cast Members Reunite in Audible Behind-the-Scenes Video

WWE Fastlane: Jade Cargill Making Her Presence Known This Weekend?

Warrior Nun: Simon Barry, David Hayter Not Involved in 3-Film Future

Why My Adventures With Superman S01 Avoided Using Certain Villains

Ahsoka Season 1 Episode 8 Missed the Mark as Far as Finales Go: Review

The Buccaneers: Apple TV+ Previews Poppy Edith Wharton Series Adapt

Warrior Nun, Grendel, Gen V, SNL, Loki & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

