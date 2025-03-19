Daredevil/Punisher, Pedro Pascal, Monarch & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, ABC's The Rookie, ABC's Will Trent, Hulu's Solar Opposites, The CW's Arrow, Peacock's Law & Order: Organized Crime, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Prime Video's God of War, Catherine Tate, Apple TV+'s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Pedro Pascal/Apple, Disney+'s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, FX's The Beauty, BBC's Doctor Who, Wendi Richter/Cyndi Lauper/WWE, NBC's The Hunting Party, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, March 19, 2025:

Daredevil: Born Again Poster Spotlights Frank Castle, aka Punisher

The Rookie: Here's Our Season 7 Episode 10: "Chaos Agent" Preview

Will Trent Searches for a Missing Teen Tonight; S03E11/S03E12 Previews

Solar Opposites Ending with Season 6; Final Run Expected This Fall

Arrow: Katie Cassidy on Learning Laurel Lance Would Be in The Grave

Kai Hards: "More Than Miyagi" Director Tackles "Cobra Kai" Phenomenon

Law & Order Crossover Set for April 17; Organized Crime S05E01 on NBC

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Carolyn Helming "Very Special" Ep. 404

God of War: Ronald D. Moore Talks Series, Confirms 2-Season Order

Doctor Who: Catherine Tate to Play Panto Baddie at London Palladium

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 Wraps; New BTS Look Released

Pedro Pascal Shows Off His Moves in Colorful Spike Jonze, Apple Ad

Spider-Man Composers on Forging "Your Friendly Neighborhood" Score

The Beauty Comic Returns From Ignition Press To Coincide With FX Show

Doctor Who: Worlds of Wonder Exhibit Materialises at Comic-Con Museum

Wendi Richter Makes WWE HOF Celebrity Wing Case for Cyndi Lauper

The Hunting Party EP Jake Coburn on Serial Killer "Third Rails" & More

