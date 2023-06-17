Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Batman: Caped Crusader, bctv daily dispatch, Beast Boy, Boston Legal, cm punk, doctor who, fox news, Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal, scott pilgrim, star trek, strange new worlds, superman & lois, Tucker Carlson

Primal, Batman, CM Punk, Scott Pilgrim & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Primal, Star Trek/Boston Legal, AEW, Beast Boy, Batman, Good Omens 2, CM Punk, Scott Pilgrim, and tons more!

With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us The Calling with "Our Lives," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Adult Swim's Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Star Trek/Boston Legal, TNT's AEW Collision & AEW Rampage, Adult Swim's Common Side Effects, Cartoon Network's Beast Boy: Lone Wolf, Prime Video's Batman: Caped Crusader, AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, The CW's Nancy Drew, BBC's Doctor Who, Prime Video's Good Omens 2, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, CM Punk, Crunchyroll, Netflix's Scott Pilgrim Anime, The CW's Superman & Lois, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, FOX "News"/Tucker Carlson, Max's Creature Commandos, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Batman: Caped Crusader, Strange New Worlds, Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, CM Punk, Superman & Lois, FOX News, Tucker Carlson, Star Trek, Boston Legal, Doctor Who, Beast Boy, Scott Pilgrim Anime & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, June 17, 2023:

Always Sunny S16E07 Overview: McPoyles, Artemis, Gail the Snail & More

Crunchyroll Announces September 2023 Anime Home Video Release Lineup

Star Trek/Boston Legal: Walter Koenig Praises Denny Crane, Not Shatner

AEW Collision Gets Announce Team as Elton John Betrays WWE

Common Side Effects: Adult Swim Signs Up for Judge, Daniels Series

AEW Rampage Unbiased Preview: Double Trouble for The Chadster

Beast Boy: Lone Wolf Animated Series Announced; "Just Started" Work

Batman: Caped Crusader "Everything" Bruce Timm Wanted to Do In BTAS

Fear the Walking Dead S08E06 Preview: Morgan REALLY Wants His Ax Back

Nancy Drew Season 4 Update: S04E04 & S04E05 Preview Images Released

Doctor Who: Jinkx Monsoon Shares Production Update on New Series

Good Omens 2 Key Art Poster: Aziraphale & Crowley Have Some Company

Strange New Worlds: Carol Kane on Pelia's Accent, Star Trek Universe

CM Punk, Innocent Victim, Speaks Out Ahead of AEW Collision Debut

Justified: City Primeval Teaser: Raylan's Ready to Play Any Time

Scott Pilgrim: Michael Cera on Recording "Very Funny" Anime Adapt

Superman & Lois Season 4 Moving Full Time to Metropolis? S03E13 Images

What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 Overview: Politics, Hexes & More

FOX "News," "Dictator" Producer Part Ways (Is Tucker Carlson Hiring?)

Creature Commandos: James Gunn Brings "Whole Other Flavor" to Series

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal Season 3 Currently In Production (TEASER)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S02E01 Embraces Spock's Light: Review

Harley Quinn S04, One Piece, Babylon 5 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!