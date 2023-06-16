Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: babylon 5, bctv daily dispatch, dark tower, dead city, harley quinn, one piece, strange new worlds, what we do in the shadows, yellowstone

Harley Quinn S04, One Piece, Babylon 5 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Kim Mitchell with "Go For Soda," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Stephen King/The Dark Tower, Paramount Network's Yellowstone, Netflix's One Piece, TBS' AEW Dynamite, Disney+'s Secret Invasion, Max's Harley Quinn & Kite Man: Hell Yeah!, Max's Velma, AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, Showtime's Billions, NBC's Hannibal, Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring, Amazon's The Boys, BBC's Doctor Who, Babylon 5: The Road Home, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, Netflix's The Witcher, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer, Crunchyroll's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, June 16, 2023:

The Dark Tower: Flanagan Shares "Optimistic" Stephen King Adapt Update

Yellowstone/Kevin Costner Report Raises More Season 5 Questions

Brave and the Bold: Andy Muschietti Set to Direct Batman/Robin Film

One Piece Stars Iñaki Godoy, Emily Rudd on Anime/Manga Importance

AEW Unfairly Steals Spotlight with 2 Title Matches for Forbidden Door

Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy's Summer Plans; Kite Man Gets a Name Change

Wardlow to Defend Title Against Luchasaurus at AEW Collision; Unfair!

Velma: "Scooby-Doo" Prequel Gets Well-Deserved Season 2 Confirmation

AEW Dynamite: Toni Storm Retains, Will Disrespect WWE Again Saturday

Fear the Walking Dead S08E06 Trailer: Is This Morgan's Last Stand?

The Walking Dead: Dead City Photo Gallery: NYC's Not Looking Too Good

AEW Dynamite: Adam Cole and MJF Mock WWE in Time Limit Draw

Chris Jericho, Sting Meet in Ring for First Time; So Disrespectful!

Billions Wraps Up Run in August with Season 7 – And Guess Who's Back?

Hannibal Return Could Happen But It Needs to Happen Soon: Mikkelsen

Dark Side of the Ring S04E04 Spotlights Matt Borne aka Doink the Clown

The Boys: VNN's Cameron Coleman Wants to Keep Homelander #HomeFree

Doctor Who: BAFTA Winner Lenny Rush Joins Next Series of Adventures

Babylon 5: The Road Home Finds Sheridan in Serious Trouble (TRAILER)

What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 Trailer Raises So Many Questions

The Witcher Season 3 Volume 1 Episode Titles, Key Art Released

One Piece: Eiichiro Oda Begins Countdown to Netflix's TUDUM Preview

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S02E02 Preview: Pike's Willing To Wait

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Part 1 Trailer, Images Hit The Streets

Harley Quinn Season 4 This Summer & More Max Adult Animation News

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – Swordsmith Village Arc Ep. 10 Review

Secret Invasion First Impressions: Conspiracies & Spy Work Galore

Demon Slayer, Dr. STONE, Vineland Saga Season Finale Looks Released

Rick and Morty Goes Roiland-Less, Superman & Lois: BCTV Daily Dispatch

