Punisher, Poker Face, TWD: Dead City & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Dark Winds, Gail Simone/Wonder Woman, TWD: Dead City, Poker Face, Daredevil: Born Again, Punisher, and more!
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? AMC's Dark Winds, Prime Video's Neagley, ABC's The Rookie, NBC's Night Court, Gail Simone/Wonder Woman, HBO's Harry Potter, Apple TV+'s Foundation, NBC/Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, Peacock's Poker Face, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, Netflix's WWE Raw, Netflix's You, DC Studios/SDCC, David Tennant/Audible, Marvel Television's Punisher, Netflix's Cobra Kai, Lucasfilm/Kathleen Kennedy, and more!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, February 26, 2025:
Dark Winds Team Goes Behind the Scenes of Season 3; New Image Gallery
Neagley Star Maria Sten Checks In From "Reacher" Spinoff Series Set
The Rookie S07E08: "Wildfire" Preview: Is Liam Getting to Nyla?
Night Court Season 3: Check Out Our "Magical" S03E11 Preview & More
Gail Simone Put to Rest Those Wonder Woman Animated Series Rumors
Harry Potter: John Lithgow Seemingly Confirms Dumbledore Casting
Foundation Season 4 Writers Room Open; Goldberg as Showrunner: Report
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, 4th of July Fireworks Stay with NBC
The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Set for May; First Scene Released
The Rookie Posts Important Message Regarding Season 7 E08: "Wildfire"
Neagley: "Reacher" Spinoff Welcomes 5 Series Regulars to Cast
Poker Face Returns Spring 2025; Season 2 First Look Images Released
Daredevil: Born Again Key Art: When Grace and Retribution Collide
WWE Raw Crushes AEW Again; Tony Khan Seethes with Jealousy
You Season 5 Teaser: Joe Sees Himself as The Luckiest Guy in New York
DC Studios Reportedly Has No "Major Plans" for SDCC; Eyeing CinemaCon
Doctor Who Star David Tennant Goes AI in New Audible Audio Drama
Punisher: Bernthal Returning, Co-Writing Marvel Special Presentation
Cobra Kai EP Shares Why Season 3 Daniel/Kumiko Dance Scene Was Cut
DC Studios, Alien: Earth, The Rookie & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
New Report Suggests That Kathleen Kennedy Is Planning To Retire Soon
