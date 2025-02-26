Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Punisher, Poker Face, TWD: Dead City & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Dark Winds, Gail Simone/Wonder Woman, TWD: Dead City, Poker Face, Daredevil: Born Again, Punisher, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? AMC's Dark Winds, Prime Video's Neagley, ABC's The Rookie, NBC's Night Court, Gail Simone/Wonder Woman, HBO's Harry Potter, Apple TV+'s Foundation, NBC/Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, Peacock's Poker Face, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, Netflix's WWE Raw, Netflix's You, DC Studios/SDCC, David Tennant/Audible, Marvel Television's Punisher, Netflix's Cobra Kai, Lucasfilm/Kathleen Kennedy, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Dark Winds, Neagley, The Rookie, Night Court, Gail Simone/Wonder Woman, Harry Potter, Foundation, The Walking Dead: Dead City, Poker Face, Daredevil: Born Again, You, Punisher, Cobra Kai, Lucasfilm/Kathleen Kennedy & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, February 26, 2025:

Dark Winds Team Goes Behind the Scenes of Season 3; New Image Gallery

Neagley Star Maria Sten Checks In From "Reacher" Spinoff Series Set

The Rookie S07E08: "Wildfire" Preview: Is Liam Getting to Nyla?

Night Court Season 3: Check Out Our "Magical" S03E11 Preview & More

Gail Simone Put to Rest Those Wonder Woman Animated Series Rumors

Harry Potter: John Lithgow Seemingly Confirms Dumbledore Casting

Foundation Season 4 Writers Room Open; Goldberg as Showrunner: Report

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, 4th of July Fireworks Stay with NBC

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Set for May; First Scene Released

The Rookie Posts Important Message Regarding Season 7 E08: "Wildfire"

Neagley: "Reacher" Spinoff Welcomes 5 Series Regulars to Cast

Poker Face Returns Spring 2025; Season 2 First Look Images Released

Daredevil: Born Again Key Art: When Grace and Retribution Collide

WWE Raw Crushes AEW Again; Tony Khan Seethes with Jealousy

You Season 5 Teaser: Joe Sees Himself as The Luckiest Guy in New York

DC Studios Reportedly Has No "Major Plans" for SDCC; Eyeing CinemaCon

Doctor Who Star David Tennant Goes AI in New Audible Audio Drama

Punisher: Bernthal Returning, Co-Writing Marvel Special Presentation

Cobra Kai EP Shares Why Season 3 Daniel/Kumiko Dance Scene Was Cut

DC Studios, Alien: Earth, The Rookie & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

New Report Suggests That Kathleen Kennedy Is Planning To Retire Soon

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!