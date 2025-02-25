DC Studios, Alien: Earth, The Rookie & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, ABC's The Rookie, FOX's Animal Control, Netflix's One Piece, NBC's The Hunting Party, FX's Alien: Earth, Apple TV+'s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Adult Swim's My Adventures with Superman/Green Lantern, Netflix's Cobra Kai, AEW/WWE, DC Studios, AMC's Dark Winds, James Gunn/Zack Snyder, "The Dark Tower"/Stephen King, Disney+'s Andor, Peacock's Long Bright River, ABC's The Bachelor, Prime Video's Leverage: Redemption, NBC's Parks and Recreation, and more!

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Filming Begins Next Week: Winderbaum

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 8: "Wildfire" Preview Images Released

Animal Control: Vella Lovell on Chaotic Moments, Voice Acting & More

One Piece Actor May Have Offered Some Interesting Season 3 Intel

The Hunting Party: Check Out Our S01E04: "Dr. Ezekiel Malak" Preview

Alien: Earth Will Let SXSW Attendees Sort Through "The Wreckage"

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Star Anna Sawai Teases "Exciting" Season 2

My Adventures with Superman/Green Lantern Set in Same Timeline: Wyatt

Cobra Kai EP: Hilary Swank Not Appearing "Wasn't for Lack of Trying"

Ryan Nemeth Files Lawsuit Against AEW, Tony Khan, and CM Punk

James Gunn, Peter Safran on DC Studios Annual Release Plans & More

The Rookie Season 7 Ep. 9: "The Kiss" Airs March 11; Overview Released

WWE Raw Preview: Elimination Chamber Go-Home Eliminates AEW

Dark Winds Returning for Season 4; Zahn McClarnon Set to Direct

James Gunn on Zack Snyder Image: We're Not Each Other's "Lex Luthor"

Dark Tower: Stephen King Confirms He's Writing for Mike Flanagan Adapt

DC Studios Offers "Starfire," "Green Lantern," "Super Powers" Details

Andor Season 2 Official Trailer, Key Art Poster, New Images Released

DC Studios Update: Lanterns, Peacemaker, Green Lantern/Starfire & More

Long Bright River: Peacock Previews Amanda Seyfried-Starring Series

The Bachelor: To Save Itself, The Franchise Needs to Go Away for a Bit

Leverage: Redemption Season 3 Set to Hit Prime Video on April 17th

Parks and Recreation Revival? Rashida Jones Is All In (If It Happens)

Always Sunny, Tracker, The Americas & Much More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Lynne Marie Stewart in The Daily LITG, 24th of February, 2025

