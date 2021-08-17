Ratings Wars: Welcome Back, Showbuzz Daily! -Signed, Wrestling Fans

Howdy folks! The Chadster has got some great news for everybody! For months since Showbuzz Daily shut down, wrestling fans have had to make do with far less context in evaluating the week's wrestling shows in terms of how well they performed in the ratings. Sure, Thurston, Meltzer, and Keller stepped up to provide weekly wrestling ratings for all of the shows, but without the charts showing the full Top 150 shows for cable, the shows could only be compared against each other without the context of what else was happening on TV last night.

But something miraculous happened this week. Out of nowhere, Showbuzz Daily resumed operations, and they're now putting out the daily charts once again. For wrestling fans whose entire existence is validated by the success of their favorite wrestling show — a group that definitely includes The Chadster — this is great news. Unfortunately, the news was soured by Tony Khan's efforts to once again ruin The Chadster's life… but The Chadster will get to that in a minute.

A quick note: due to the sudden return of Showbuzz Daily, this week's column contains two weeks of Raw ratings. Next week, The Chadster should be able to get the column out earlier because the Smackdown final ratings will get posted earlier than they have been, so thing should go back to normal.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So – Wrestling Ratings for Week 30 of 2021

Last week was a mixed bag for wrestling ratings. Smackdown, Raw, and AEW Dynamite were all down, with Raw's viewership lower than it's been since the pandemic era ended and Dynamite dipping below a million viewers for the first time in weeks. But on the bright side, The Chadster's beloved NXT returned to the USA Network and scored its highest viewership in months! Yay! AEW Rampage also debuted, with viewership almost even with but slightly below NXT. Take that, Tony Khan! Also, as you can see on the chart, Raw corrected course this week for the SummerSlam go-home show.

In sad news, however, AEW Rampage did much better than The Chadster's beloved WWE NXT. That means that AEW beat NXT twice in the same week! How dare you, Tony Khan! This news nearly rendered The Chadster impotent, which would have been aggravating for The Chadster's wife, Keighleyanne. Luckily for her, The Chadster realized that since Raw and Smackdown both did better than Rampage and Dynamite, which was way down in the demo, that means The Chadster's beloved WWE beat AEW four times last week, which really got The Chadster in a randy mood. Unfortunately, Keighleyanne was more interested in texting on the phone with Gary than with joining The Chadster in the marital bed. Maybe next week.

This week, The Chadster expects Smackdown's ratings to improve as well, both because of SummerSlam, and because many wrestling fans will be tuning in on Friday while they wait for the second episode of Rampage, which will feature CM Punk. Rampage should also see a big boost, which is totally unfair for AEW to do on SummerSlam weekend, but that's the kind of dirty trick The Chadster has come to expect from Tony Khan,

Wrestling Ratings Wars Scorecard for Week 30 of 2021

Here are the numbers for WWE Raw, WWE NXT, AEW Dynamite, Impact Wrestling, WWE Smackdown, and AEW Rampage last week:

WWE Raw: 1,790,000 viewers with a .49 in 18-49

WWE NXT: 751,000 viewers with a .19 in 18-49

AEW Dynamite: 979,000 viewers with a .35 in 18-49

Impact Wrestling: 122,000 viewers with a .04 in 18-49

WWE Smackdown: 2,084,000 viewers with a .58 in 18-49

AEW Rampage: 740,000 viewers with a .31 in 18-49

Credit Where Credit is Due

Ratings numbers come from Showbuzz Daily. While Showbuzz Daily was offline, The Chadster has had to scour the internet each week to learn how his beloved WWE performed against its competition. The Chadster gathered ratings and viewership numbers prior to Week 31 from various sources, including F4WOnline, PWTorch, and perhaps the best one of all for this sort of data, WrestleNomics.