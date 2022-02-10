S.H.I.E.L.D., Daredevil, Bel-Air & More! BCTV Daily Dispatch 10 Feb 22

with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Sponge for "Molly" (check out the video at the end of our recap), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes Netflix's Daredevil, The Always Sunny Podcast, Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi, Peacock's Bel-Air, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Hulu's Futurama, TBS' AEW Dynamite, ABC's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and tons more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Thursday, February 10, 2022:

2022 Crunchyroll Anime Awards: Attack on Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen Win Big

Always Sunny: Olson's Fellow Cannibal/Make-Out Partner BDay Wishes

Bout at the Ballpark: WWE to Turn Wrestlers into Sports Entertainers

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Fan Reminds Us Why This Matters; Cast Responds

AEW Dynamite: More Than One Wrestler to Walk Through Forbidden Door

Better Call Saul: Bob Odenkirk Says Final Ep "Not Cheap… Not Easy"

AEW Dynamite Preview: Forbidden Door, Texas Death Match, More

Obi-Wan Kenobi Looks Stranded in Key Art Poster; Premieres This May

Jackass Star Steve-O Tested Positive For COVID At The Royal Rumble

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 E08 Preview: Booker Strikes a Risky Deal

Futurama: Hulu Orders 20-Ep Series Revival; See Who's Set to Return

Rick And Morty Remind James Gunn The Galaxy Already Has Guardians

Bel-Air: Will Smith Gets Global Assist for "Fresh Prince" Theme Remix

NXT 2.0 Recap 2/8: Who Left As NXT Women's Champion?

Ewan McGregor Says Obi-Wan Kenobi "Will Satisfy 'Star Wars' Fans"

Ironheart: Anthony Ramos Joins Series in Mysterious Key Role (Report)

The Always Sunny Podcast Unveils Artistic Addition to Podcast Studio

Peacemaker Finale May Cause "Itchy Fingers" & Need for Season 2 News

Beavis and Butt-Head Rage Out Before Their Upcoming Return

Early Edition: CBS Orders Female-Fronted Fantasy Reboot Series Pilot

Reno 911! Defunded Trailer: No Budget? No Back-Up? No Problem!

Daredevil: Charlie Cox Sees MCU Stay Being Long-Term: "Very Excited"

Celebrate Valentine's Day With Scooby-Doo & Scooby-Dee This Year

