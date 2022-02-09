Boba Fett, She-Hulk, X-Men '97 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch 09 Feb 22

Came a time/When every star fall/Brought you to tears again/We are the very hurt you sold/And what's the worst you take/From every heart you break?/And like a blade you'll stain/Well, I've been holding on tonight/What's the worst that I can say?/Things are better if I stay/So long and goodnight/So long and goodnight/Well, if you carry on this way/Things are better if I stay/So long and goodnight/So long and goodnight… to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to My Chemical Romance for "Helena" (check out the video at the end of our recap), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes Donald Faison confirms he's [BEEP] on The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow, FOX is now the proud owner of Gumby & his friends, Disney+'s She-Hulk director talks MCU "connectedness," Disney+'s The Book of Boba Fett goes epic poster, Disney+'s X-Men '97 gets an update from original TAS writers, Joel McHale does Devo for The CW's DC's Stargirl, Leslie Jones gets an apology & invite to cover the NBC's Winter Olympics again, Zendaya responds to D.A.R.E.'s accusations against HBO's Euphoria, and tons more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Wednesday, February 9, 2022:

Tony Khan Doubles Down on "Huge" Surprise for AEW Dynamite

Legends of Tomorrow: Donald Faison Confirms "Golden" Role Is [BEEP]

The Continental: Katie McGrath & 4 More Join John Wick Prequel Series

Euphoria Star Zendaya to D.A.R.E: "Our Show Is In No Way A Moral Tale"

FOX Lands Gumby, Dammit! Eyes Animated & Live-Action Series Takes

WWE Raw Tag Title #1 Contenders Good at Quiz Bowl, Bad at Wrestling

Better Call Saul Star: Season 6 "Our Best"; Happy Anniversary, "Gene"!

The Book of Boba Fett Finale Poster Captures Spinoff Series' Scope

The Rookie: ABC Eyeing FBI-Focused Spinoff Series Starring Niecy Nash

X-Men '97: TAS Writers Talk Premiere Window, Number of Episodes & More

NXT 2.0 Preview 2/8: A Showdown For The Women's Championship

She-Hulk Director on MCU "Connectedness": "I Hope We Satisfy The Fans"

DC's Stargirl Season 3: Joel McHale Shares Look at Some Personal VFX

The Cuphead Show Preview Finds King Dice Promising The Devil His Due

Leslie Jones Free to Be Leslie Jones: NBC "Resolved" Olympics "Error"

National Treasure: Catherine Zeta-Jones Set for Disney+ TV Series

Doctor Who: Let's Revisit Fifth Doctor Peter Davison's "Castrovalva"

Reacher, S.H.I.E.L.D., TUA & Tons More! BCTV Daily Dispatch 08 Feb 22

