The Rookie, Groot, Cobra Kai, Archer & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

When you're all in pain/And you feel the rain come down/Oh, it's alright/When you find your way/Then you see it disappear/Oh, it's alright/Though your garden's grey/I know all your graces/Someday will flower/In a sweet sunshower… In a sweet sunshower… of the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Chris Cornell & "Sweet Sunshower" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes a wide range of topics… just take a look! ABC's The Rookie releases a Season 5 trailer and welcomes Chicago P.D. alum Lisseth Chavez to the cast. James Gunn explains the difference between Baby Groot and OG Groot. Netflix's Cobra Kai drops ominous key art and a motion poster. FXX's Archer previews how IIA plans on marketing The Agency.

Plus, we look at Disney+'s "King Kong" series, CBS' CSI: Vegas, Netflix's Big Mouth, HBO Max's The Girls on the Bus, Netflix's Manifest, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Disney+'s Andor, The CW's DC's Stargirl, Matt Reeves re-upping his WBTV deal, Netflix's The Sandman, Freeform's Motherland: Fort Salem, Adult Swim's Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, Amazon's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, HBO's House of the Dragon, USA Network's WWE Raw, Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi & more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Wednesday, August 24, 2022:

Archer S13: Meet IIA's The Agency, When You Need a Personal Touch

The Rookie Season 5 Trailer Finds Rosalind Dyer Returning & More

King Kong Series Brings Together Disney+, James Wan's Atomic Monster

CSI: Vegas Star Marg Helgenberger Checks In from "Hot Fun" of Filming

Big Mouth S06 Date Announcement Teaser: Connie & Maury "Expecting"

Manifest S04 Announcements Coming "Very Soon": Netflix's Jinny Howe

The Rookie: Chicago P.D. Alum Lisseth Chavez Joins Season 5 Cast

The Girls on the Bus: HBO Max, Melissa Benoist Series Adds Scott Foley

Rick and Morty "Wormageddon" Location #3: We Have Another Winner!

Andor Preview Images Offer New Looks at Cassian, Bix Caleen & More

Cobra Kai Season 5 Key Art, Motion Poster Herald A New Era of No Mercy

Rick and Morty "Wormageddon" Location #3 Reveal: Jerry Being Jerry

Stargirl Cast Previews Season 3, Having "Frenemies," Starman & More

The Batman: Matt Reeves Signs First-Look WBD Film Deal; Re-Ups TV Deal

The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Wonders About Trolls & Their Metaphors

Motherland: Fort Salem Series Finale Preview; S03E09 Thoughts

Rick and Morty "Wormageddon" Offers Jerry-Focused Location #3 Clue

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal Has Big Fan in Chris Evans; S02E07 Preview

The Lord of the Rings: TROP Releases Epic, Intimate Official Trailer

I Am Groot: James Gunn Clarifies Baby Groot/OG Groot Confusion

House of the Dragon S01E01 Fiery Start; Considine, Smith Shine: Review

Obi-Wan Kenobi: Disney+ Releases "A Jedi's Return" BTS Doc Trailer

WWE Raw: Edge Reveals When He'll Retire, Kurt Angle to Return

The Boys Takes Flight, Batman Grounded & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.