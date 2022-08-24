The Rookie, Groot, Cobra Kai, Archer & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
When you're all in pain/And you feel the rain come down/Oh, it's alright/When you find your way/Then you see it disappear/Oh, it's alright/Though your garden's grey/I know all your graces/Someday will flower/In a sweet sunshower… In a sweet sunshower… of the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Chris Cornell & "Sweet Sunshower" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes a wide range of topics… just take a look! ABC's The Rookie releases a Season 5 trailer and welcomes Chicago P.D. alum Lisseth Chavez to the cast. James Gunn explains the difference between Baby Groot and OG Groot. Netflix's Cobra Kai drops ominous key art and a motion poster. FXX's Archer previews how IIA plans on marketing The Agency.
Plus, we look at Disney+'s "King Kong" series, CBS' CSI: Vegas, Netflix's Big Mouth, HBO Max's The Girls on the Bus, Netflix's Manifest, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Disney+'s Andor, The CW's DC's Stargirl, Matt Reeves re-upping his WBTV deal, Netflix's The Sandman, Freeform's Motherland: Fort Salem, Adult Swim's Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, Amazon's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, HBO's House of the Dragon, USA Network's WWE Raw, Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi & more!
Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Wednesday, August 24, 2022:
Archer S13: Meet IIA's The Agency, When You Need a Personal Touch
The Rookie Season 5 Trailer Finds Rosalind Dyer Returning & More
King Kong Series Brings Together Disney+, James Wan's Atomic Monster
CSI: Vegas Star Marg Helgenberger Checks In from "Hot Fun" of Filming
Big Mouth S06 Date Announcement Teaser: Connie & Maury "Expecting"
Manifest S04 Announcements Coming "Very Soon": Netflix's Jinny Howe
The Rookie: Chicago P.D. Alum Lisseth Chavez Joins Season 5 Cast
The Girls on the Bus: HBO Max, Melissa Benoist Series Adds Scott Foley
Rick and Morty "Wormageddon" Location #3: We Have Another Winner!
Andor Preview Images Offer New Looks at Cassian, Bix Caleen & More
Cobra Kai Season 5 Key Art, Motion Poster Herald A New Era of No Mercy
Rick and Morty "Wormageddon" Location #3 Reveal: Jerry Being Jerry
Stargirl Cast Previews Season 3, Having "Frenemies," Starman & More
The Batman: Matt Reeves Signs First-Look WBD Film Deal; Re-Ups TV Deal
The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Wonders About Trolls & Their Metaphors
Motherland: Fort Salem Series Finale Preview; S03E09 Thoughts
Rick and Morty "Wormageddon" Offers Jerry-Focused Location #3 Clue
Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal Has Big Fan in Chris Evans; S02E07 Preview
The Lord of the Rings: TROP Releases Epic, Intimate Official Trailer
I Am Groot: James Gunn Clarifies Baby Groot/OG Groot Confusion
House of the Dragon S01E01 Fiery Start; Considine, Smith Shine: Review
Obi-Wan Kenobi: Disney+ Releases "A Jedi's Return" BTS Doc Trailer
WWE Raw: Edge Reveals When He'll Retire, Kurt Angle to Return
The Boys Takes Flight, Batman Grounded & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.