South Park Fallout, Buffy Casting, Hazbin Hotel: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: South Park, Peacemaker, Invincible, Hazbin Hotel, Avatar: Seven Havens, Buffy, Resident Alien, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Comedy Central's South Park, HBO Max's Peacemaker, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Hulu's King of the Hill, Paramount+'s NCIS: Tony & Ziva, TBS's AEW Dynamite, SYFY's Revival, Prime Video's Invincible, Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Prime Video's The Legend of Vox Machina, Prime Video's Hazbin Hotel, Prime Video's Helluva Boss, Prime Video's The Mighty Nein!, ABC's The Rookie, Nickelodeon's Avatar: Seven Havens, Hulu's Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Prime Video's Reacher, Comedy Central's Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head, Adult Swim & SDCC, Discovery's Shark Week, Disney+'s Eyes of Wakanda, Prime Video's The Boys, CBS's Matlock, FX & Hulu's Alien: Earth, SYFY's Resident Alien, Apple TV+'s The Last Frontier, Mephisto/MCU, Sony's Married… with Children, HBO Max's Crazy Rich Asians spinoff, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, July 25, 2025:

South Park Creators Respond to Season 27 Premiere Reactions (VIDEO)

Peacemaker: James Gunn Starts Sorting Out What Is/Isn't DCU Canon

Rick and Morty Season 8 Finale Preview: Jerry's Fond Memories of Rick

King of the Hill Invites SDCC to Hang Out in "Hank Hill's Backyard"

NCIS: Tony & Ziva Official Trailer, New Images Get SDCC 2025 Release

AEW Dynamite Review: The Worst Thing to Happen in Wrestling This Week

Revival S01E07: "Too Many Secrets" Preview; SDCC 2025 Reminder

Invincible: Robert Kirkman Confirms Matthew Rhys Voicing Dinosaurus

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 Set for December: SDCC Teaser

The Legend of Vox Machina Confirmed For Fifth Season

Hazbin Hotel Season 2 in Oct, Stump/Abel; New Helluva Boss Ep in Sept

Second Critical Role Series The Mighty Nein! Gets a Release Date

The Rookie: Eric Winter Shares Great Season 8 Behind-the-Scenes Looks

Avatar: Seven Havens First Look Image Released During SDCC 2025 Panel

Buffy the Vampire Slayer Revival Pilot Rounds Out Series Regular Cast

Reacher: Alan Ritchson Shows Off His Season 4 "Little Shiner" (VIDEO)

Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head Season 3 Set for September (TRAILER)

South Park Posts Trump PSA Online; White House Responds to Episode

Adult Swim Docks "Pirate Purrrty On The Green" at SDCC 2025 (IMAGES)

Shark Week 2025 Night 5 Preview: Surviving Jaws, Frankenshark & More

Eyes of Wakanda: "Black Panther" Spinoff Premiere Date Moved Up

South Park Skewers Trump, Paramount Bosses in Brutally Funny Return

A Run Through San Diego Comic-Con, Outside, Inside, Into The Night

The Boys Season 5: Jensen Ackles "In For More Episodes" Than Expected

Matlock Season 2: Shae Banfield Will Return (But There's a Twist)

How Does Alien: Earth Work with Ridley Scott's Prequels? FX Explains

Resident Alien Ending with Season 4; SYFY Cancels Alan Tudyk Series

The Last Frontier: Apple TV+ Previews Jason Clarke Action Thriller

Sacha Baron Cohen's Mephisto Will Have Role to Play in MCU: Feige

Married… with Children Animated Return No Longer in Development: Sony

Crazy Rich Asians: Henry Golding on Status of HBO Max Spinoff Series

