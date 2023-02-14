South Park, Velma, Ted Lasso, The Nevers & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Star Trek: Discovery, The Nevers, Velma, Ted Lasso, The Flash, South Park, Penguin, Will Smith/Oscars & more!

With today's BCTV DD "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Daryl Hall & John Oates with "Some Things Are Better Left Unsaid," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery star Ian Alexander discussing Gray Tal's new life, Joss Whedon's The Nevers returning on Tubi with all 12 episodes, HBO Max's Velma reportedly starting work already on the second season, Apple TV+'s Jason Sudeikis-starring Ted Lasso (maybe) having a life beyond Season 3 after all, The CW's The Flash covering the series ending, new key art & that big ninth season episode, and Stan is "royally" sick of listening to Kyle in the promo for Comedy Central's South Park S26E02.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: South Park, Velma, Ted Lasso, The Nevers & More!

Plus, check out our additional coverage: HBO Max's Penguin, Will Smith/Chris Rock Oscars slap, HBO's The Last of Us, USA Network's WWE Raw, Disney+'s Skeleton Crew, Disney+'s The Mandalorian, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, Amazon's The Boys, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, February 14, 2023:

Penguin: Rhenzy Feliz Joins HBO Max, Colin Farrell "Batman" Spinoff

AMPAS President: Response to Will Smith/Chris Rock Slap "Inadequate"

South Park Season 26 Episode 2 Promo: Kyle's Being "Royally" Annoying

The Last of Us Star Ramsey Won't Let "Part II" Trolls Make Her Afraid

The Flash: Panabaker on Gustin Sharing Series End News; New Key Art

WWE Raw Preview: The Final Raw Before the Elimination Chamber PLE

Ted Lasso: WBTV Head Dungey Offers Some Hope of Life Beyond Season 3

Skeleton Crew Cast Won't Appear on The Mandalorian First: Jon Favreau

The Mandalorian Season 3 EP Dave Filoni Doesn't Like "Hard Endings"

Star Trek: Picard Shares New Season 3 E01 "The Next Generation" Images

Velma Season 2 Update: Work on "Scooby-Doo" Prequel Series Underway?

The Nevers Returns: Here's Tubi's 3-Day Streaming Schedule & More

The Flash Season 9 E09 Fight Scene "Homage" to Arrow Action: Panabaker

The Boys Showrunner Eric Kripke's Tweet Signals Season 5 Green Light?

The Last of Us Production Designer on Expanding World for HBO Series

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5: Ian Alexander on Gray Tal's New Life

