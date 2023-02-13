Rihanna, Scrubs/Grease, TLOU, Gunn/DCU & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: James Gunn/DCU, Doctor Who, The Last of Us, Ben Stiller/Zoolander, Rihanna/Super Bowl, Scrubs/Grease & more!

With today's BCTV DD "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Rihanna with "We Found Love (ft. Calvin Harris)," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes making the case for We3 and "Metal Men" to be on James Gunn's DC Studios radar, looking at BBC's Doctor Who regenerations over the decades, Adrianne Curry leaves Twitter after body-shaming The Last of Us star Melanie Lynskey… and then accuses Lynskey of promoting bullying (???), Ben Stiller's Derek Zoolander makes a Super Bowl return for PepsiCo at Super Bowl LVII, Rihanna slays during Apple Music's Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show before confirming that she's pregnant again, and Donald Faison, Zach Braff & John Travolta have a Scrubs/Grease musical team-up for T-Mobile.

Plus, check out our additional coverage: AMC's Breaking Bad, Ben Affleck/Dunkin' Donuts, ABC's The Rookie, Amazon's Reacher, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Starship Troopers/Casper Van Dien, Disney100, Amazon's Swarm, Amazon's The Boys, Netflix's Squid Game, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, February 13, 2023:

The Last of Us: Lynskey, Johnson & Woodard Discuss THAT Horde Scene

Scrubs Meets Grease in Braff, Faison & Travolta T-Mobile Super Bowl Ad

The Last of Us: Lamar Johnson, Keivonn Woodard on Henry & Sam Story

Rihanna Pregnancy Confirmed Following Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

Breaking Bad: Walter White & Jesse Pinkman Are Back Cooking (Chips)

Zoolander Highlights Ben Stiller/Steve Martin Super Bowl Pepsi Ad

Ben Affleck Further Declares Dunkin' Donuts Love During Super Bowl Ad

DC Studios/DCU: "We" Believe James Gunn Needs More "Metal" in His Life

Super Bowl Report: Comcast/Xfinity Outage Hitting Philadelphia Hard

The Last of Us: Ian Alexander on Interest in Reprising Lev For Series

The Rookie Season 5 Ep. 15 "The Con" Preview: One John Nolan Too Many

Reacher: Alan Ritchson Has Some Tape for NFL, XFL Scouts to Check Out

Always Sunny: Watch Frank Explain What Makes Philly Fans So Special

Disney100 Special Look: Disney Super Bowl Ad Honors 100 Years of Magic

Starship Troopers: Casper Van Dien on Legacy TV Series That Never Was

Swarm: Amazon Releases Teaser for Donald Glover, Janine Nabers Series

The Boys: Eric Kripke Confirms Season 4 Finale Filming Underway

Sandbox VR & Netflix Announced New Squid Game VR Title

The Last of Us: Curry Makes Bullying Claim After Body-Shaming Lynskey

Doctor Who: A Half-Century of Regenerations Get More Epic & Mythical

