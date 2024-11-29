Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Spider-Man, Homelander, Vito the Pug & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Billboard/Taylor Swift, The Boys, The National Dog Show, Spider-Man/John Romita Sr., Superman, SNL, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Prime Video's Secret Level, FOX's Super Bowl LIX, Peacock's Based on a True Story, Billboard/Taylor Swift, Prime Video's The Boys, BBC's Doctor Who, NBC's The National Dog Show, Crunchyroll's Solo Leveling, Spider-Man/John Romita Sr., TBS's AEW Dynamite, DC Studios' Superman, Max's Creature Commandos, NBC's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Disney+'s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, NBC's SNL, AMC+ & Sky One's Gangs of London, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, November 29, 2024:

Secret Level Preview: Check Out "The Outer Worlds" Episode Trailer

Super Bowl LIX Pregame Lineup Announced: Jon Batiste & More

Based on a True Story EP on Crafting Season 2, Writing, Melissa Fumero

Billboard Apologizes to Taylor Swift, Pulls Kanye West Clip From Video

The Boys Season 5: Antony Starr Gets Back to His Homelander "Roots"

Doctor Who: "Space Babies" Script Offers Details on Cut Musical Number

The National Dog Show Crowns Vito the Pug as 2024 Best in Show (VIDEO)

Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- Drops New Trailer

Spider-Man: Macy's Balloon Return Brings Praise for John Romita Sr.

AEW Dynamite Ruins Thanksgiving; Why is Tony Khan So Obsessed?

Superman: James Gunn Responds to DC Studios/Film Trailer Rumors

Creature Commandos: Adult Swim's Toonami Offering Special First Look

Spider-Man, Bluey, Goku & More Take On 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Has a Quick Message for You

The National Dog Show: Our Viewing Guide to The Thanksgiving Tradition

SNL 50th Anniv. Special Promo Drops During Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

Gangs of London: Sky Unveils Official Teaser for Season 3 Return

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Viewing Guide: What You Need to Know

Creature Commandos, Gravity Falls/AI & Much More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Superman & Lois Series Finale in the Daily LITG, 28th of November 2024

