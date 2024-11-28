Posted in: TV | Tagged: newlitg, superman and lois

Superman & Lois Series Finale in the Daily LITG, 28th of November 2024

The Superman & Lois Series Finale topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool again yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround.

The Superman & Lois Series Finale topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool again yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years.

Superman & Lois Series Finale and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few of my other stories from yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Star Trek: Khan: Ceti Alpha V

LITG two years ago, Flash Season 9 Teaser

LITG three years ago, leaving San Diego

LITG four years ago, The Walking Dead Gives Thanks

LITG five years ago, Jonathan Hickman was trying to get fired.

And DC had plans to kill off Lois Lane.

LITG six years ago, we got some real insider Marvel history

And also what doomed Image early on.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Shelley Eiber, c olourist on Teen Titans and Detective Comics.

olourist on Teen Titans and Detective Comics. Mark A. Nelson, artist on Aliens and Hero Illustrated.

artist on Aliens and Hero Illustrated. Brian Apthorp, co-creator of Will To Power, artist on Detective Comics, Ghost and Armor

co-creator of Will To Power, artist on Detective Comics, Ghost and Armor Jerry Ordway, inker of Crisis on Infinite Earths, writer/painter on Power Of Shazam, co-creator of Wildstar

