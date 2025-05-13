Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Spider-Noir, The Boys, Superman/Krypto & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Spider-Noir, Fallout, The Boys, Tracker, Doctor Who, Superman, SNL/Morgan Wallen, American Dad!, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution, Prime Video's Spider-Noir, WWE/AEW, Prime Video's Fallout, Prime Video's The Boys, NBA/Michael Jordan, CBS's Tracker, Peacock's The Paper, Paramount+'s Starfleet Academy, Netflix's Everybody's Live with John Mulaney, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, DC Studios' Superman, SNL/Morgan Wallen, FOX's American Dad!, NBC/Suits LA & Night Court, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Criminal Minds: Evolution, Spider-Noir, Fallout, The Boys, NBA/Michael Jordan, Tracker, The Paper, Starfleet Academy, Doctor Who, Superman, SNL/Morgan Wallen, American Dad!, NBC/Suits LA & Night Court, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, May 13, 2025:

Criminal Minds: Evolution S18E02: "The Zookeeper" Images Released

Spider-Noir: Prime Video Previews Nicolas Cage-Starring Series

WWE Raw Preview: Greatest Show on Earth Returns After Epic Backlash

WWE Night of Champions to Sports-Wash Saudi Human Rights Record in June

Fallout Renewed for Season 3; Season 2 Set for December 2025

The Boys Season 5: Karl Urban, Tomer Capone Check In From Filming

NBC's NBA Coverage Taps Michael Jordan as Special Correspondent

Tracker EP on Jensen Ackles & Melissa Roxburgh Returning for Season 3

The Paper: Peacock's "The Office" Spinoff Set for September 2025

Starfleet Academy: WWE's Becky Lynch Teases Upcoming Star Trek Series

John Mulaney Going Live with Morissette, Lyonne, Oswalt, Weaver & More

Doctor Who: New "The Interstellar Song Contest" Image Gallery Released

Superman, Milk-Bone Team-Up Offers New Looks at Krypto, Mr. Terrific

SNL 50: Morgan Wallen Addresses Controversy Surrounding Show Exit

American Dad! Returns to FOX in 2026; Season 20 Set for Midseason

The Boys Season 5: Quaid & Urban's Proper "Salute" Sets the Right Tone

Night Court, Suits LA & More: NBCUniversal Exec Talks Cancellations

Doctor Who Season 2 Finale Won't Stream Early; RTD Drops Big Clues

Superman: Times Square Billboard Confirms Official Trailer on Wednesday

Tucker and Dale Director: WBD Head Killed TV Sequel, Still Has Hope

The Last of Us, Tracker, CIA/Tom Ellis & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!