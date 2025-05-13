Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Spider-Noir, The Boys, Superman/Krypto & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Spider-Noir, Fallout, The Boys, Tracker, Doctor Who, Superman, SNL/Morgan Wallen, American Dad!, and more!
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution, Prime Video's Spider-Noir, WWE/AEW, Prime Video's Fallout, Prime Video's The Boys, NBA/Michael Jordan, CBS's Tracker, Peacock's The Paper, Paramount+'s Starfleet Academy, Netflix's Everybody's Live with John Mulaney, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, DC Studios' Superman, SNL/Morgan Wallen, FOX's American Dad!, NBC/Suits LA & Night Court, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Criminal Minds: Evolution, Spider-Noir, Fallout, The Boys, NBA/Michael Jordan, Tracker, The Paper, Starfleet Academy, Doctor Who, Superman, SNL/Morgan Wallen, American Dad!, NBC/Suits LA & Night Court, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, May 13, 2025:
Criminal Minds: Evolution S18E02: "The Zookeeper" Images Released
Spider-Noir: Prime Video Previews Nicolas Cage-Starring Series
WWE Raw Preview: Greatest Show on Earth Returns After Epic Backlash
WWE Night of Champions to Sports-Wash Saudi Human Rights Record in June
Fallout Renewed for Season 3; Season 2 Set for December 2025
The Boys Season 5: Karl Urban, Tomer Capone Check In From Filming
NBC's NBA Coverage Taps Michael Jordan as Special Correspondent
Tracker EP on Jensen Ackles & Melissa Roxburgh Returning for Season 3
The Paper: Peacock's "The Office" Spinoff Set for September 2025
Starfleet Academy: WWE's Becky Lynch Teases Upcoming Star Trek Series
John Mulaney Going Live with Morissette, Lyonne, Oswalt, Weaver & More
Doctor Who: New "The Interstellar Song Contest" Image Gallery Released
Superman, Milk-Bone Team-Up Offers New Looks at Krypto, Mr. Terrific
SNL 50: Morgan Wallen Addresses Controversy Surrounding Show Exit
American Dad! Returns to FOX in 2026; Season 20 Set for Midseason
The Boys Season 5: Quaid & Urban's Proper "Salute" Sets the Right Tone
Night Court, Suits LA & More: NBCUniversal Exec Talks Cancellations
Doctor Who Season 2 Finale Won't Stream Early; RTD Drops Big Clues
Superman: Times Square Billboard Confirms Official Trailer on Wednesday
Tucker and Dale Director: WBD Head Killed TV Sequel, Still Has Hope
The Last of Us, Tracker, CIA/Tom Ellis & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
