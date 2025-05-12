Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

The Last of Us, Tracker, CIA/Tom Ellis & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: CIA, Superman, Tracker, Watson, The Walking Dead: Dead City, The Last of Us, SNL, Doctor Who, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? CBS's CIA, DC Studios' Superman, NBC's Suits LA, CBS's Tracker, CBS's Watson, AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, HBO's The Last of Us, NBC's SNL, The Prisoner, CBS's Fire Country, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, May 12, 2025:

CIA: "FBI" Universe Series Star Tom Ellis Checks Out CBS Fest (IMAGES)

Is Superman Poor or Middle Class? James Gunn Addresses The Question

Suits LA Gets "Litt Up" Tonight: Our S01E12: "Angry Sylvester" Preview

The Walking Dead: Dead City: Our S02E02: "Another S**t Lesson" Preview

The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 5 Preview; Isabela Merced on Season 3

SNL Review: "Weekend Update," Wickline Shine Despite Mixed Bag Effort

Buffy The Vampire Slayer Revival in The Daily LITG, 11th Of May 2025

Watson Season 1 Finale: Here's Our "My Life's Work: Part 2" Preview

Buffy, David Tennant/Trump, WWE Backlash & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Tracker Season 2 Finale: Here's Our Updated "Echo Ridge" Preview

The Prisoner Original Call Sheet, Script & Prop Badge at Auction

Kryptic: Gladstone on Working w/ Intimacy Coordinator & 'Fire Country'

Doctor Who: "The Story and the Engine" Deep Dive – Barbershop Stories

