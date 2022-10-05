The Flash, Frasier, Titans, SOA, Big Bang & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Trying hard not to hear, but they talk so loud/Their piercing sounds fill my ears, try to fill me with doubt/Yet I know that their goal is to keep me from falling, hey, oh/But nothing's greater than the rush that comes with your embrace/And in this world of loneliness, I see your face/Yet everyone around me thinks that I'm going crazy/Maybe, maybe/But I don't care what they say/I'm in love with you/They try to pull me away, but they don't know the truth/My heart's crippled by the vein that I keep on closing/You cut me open, and I/Keep bleeding, keep, keep bleeding love/I keep bleeding, I keep, keep bleeding love/Keep bleeding, keep, keep bleeding love/ You cut me open… with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Leona Lewis for "Bleeding Love" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes HBO Max's Titans unveiling looks at Brother Blood, Mother Mayhem & Jinx, Charlie Hunnam hinting he might not be done playing Sons of Anarchy lead Jax Teller, Paramount+ greenlighting the Kelsey Grammer-starring Frasier sequel series, The Big Bang Theory co-creator Chuck Lorre pushes back on Leonard/Penny allegations, Emma Caulfield reveals MS diagnosis & confirms Disney+'s Agatha: Coven of Chaos return, and The CW's The Flash star Jesse L. Martin teases a lot of familiar faces returning for the final season.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Titans, Frasier, The Flash, SOA, TBBT & More!

Plus, check out our additional coverage: The CW's Superman & Lois, FX's American Horror Story: NYC, Crunchyroll premiere week, USA Network's WWE Raw & WWE NXT, HBO Max's Dune: The Sisterhood, The CW's Supernatural, The Rewatcher podcast, NBC's Saturday Night Live, The CW's Gotham Knights, and lots more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Wednesday, October 5, 2022:

Sons of Anarchy: Charlie Hunnam Hints at More Jax Teller in His Future

Superman & Lois Season 3: Chad L. Coleman Offers Caffeinated Greetings

American Horror Story: NYC Season 11 Eps. 1 & 2 Overviews, New Key Art

Giveaway: Win A Blu-Ray Copy Of The Dexter Monster Pack

Crunchyroll Premiere Week Includes Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 & BLUELOCK

Six More Highlights from WWE Raw Last Night (With Video)

Frasier Sequel Series Gets Paramount+ Order; Kelsey Grammer Returns

Five Highlights from WWE Raw Last Night (With Video)

Supernatural: Jensen Ackles, Robbie Thompson Honor "Other Winchester"

NXT Preview 10/4: A Six-Woman Tag Team Match For The Main Event

Dune: The Sisterhood Casts Emily Watson & Shirley Henderson As Leads

Titans Offers Season 4 Looks at Brother Blood, Mother Mayhem & Jinx

Superman & Lois, Walker, Kung Fu Have "Fans" at Nexstar/CW? (Report)

American Horror Story Season 11: Meet Quinto's Sam; AHS: NYC Key Art

The Rewatcher Interview: Podcast Hosts Talk Buffy, Halloween & More

The Flash Season 9 A "High School Reunion with Metahumans": Martin

Emma Caulfield Reveals She Has MS; Will Appear in WandaVision Spinoff

Saturday Night Live Season 48 Ep. 2 Promo: So About That New SNL Font

Gotham Knights: Misha Collins Drops BTS Image; Natalie Abrams Updates

Harley Quinn Voice Actor Tara Strong on How Harley Empowered Her Life

Big Bang Theory Creator Denies Exploiting Cuoco/Galecki Relationship

