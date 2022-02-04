Supernatural/Walker, WWE, LOTR & More! BCTV Daily Dispatch 04 Feb 22
Supernatural/Walker, WWE, LOTR & More! BCTV Daily Dispatch 04 Feb 22
the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes The CW's Supernatural & Walker get prequel pilots, WWE scorched-earthing Shane McMahon, Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel & The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power releasing a lot of posters, Seth MacFarlane not surprised by Rudy Giuliani & FOX's The Masked Singer, Paramount Network & Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone gets a fifth season, Apple TV+'s Foundation releases first-look image & casting news, Disney+'s The Book of Boba Fett borrows from Lone Wolf & Cub, and tons more!
Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Friday, February 4, 2022:
Murderville Composer Matt Novack on Musical Approach & More: Interview
Jared Padalecki Makes "Demand" of Supernatural/Walker Fans & More
Saturday Night Live: Please Don't Destroy & Will Forte Vibe Is Flames
Supernatural & Walker Prequels, Gotham Knights Earn CW Pilot Orders
The Horror of Dolores Roach: Amazon Studios Green Lights Series Adapt
Rumor: WWE Afraid AEW Will Hire Shane McMahon, Trying to Stop It
Riverdale Season 6 Teaser: If It's An Exorcism, It Must Be Wednesday
The Boys: Videogame Arts Now Exclusively Vought VS5 – The Sevs & More
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Returns in Photoshop-Loving Season 4 Poster
Seth MacFarlane Not Surprised by FOX/Rudy Giuliani/Masked Singer Mess
MJF Victorious Over CM Punk in Instant Classic on AEW Dynamite
Loki: Gugu Mbatha-raw Set for Season 2 Return: "I Just Love Renslayer"
Yellowstone Season 5 Confirmed; Landon, Kelly Upped to Series Regulars
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Key Art Posters Impress
Bryan Danielson to Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite: We're Taking Over
The Offer Preview: Paramount+ "Godfather" BTS Series Sets April Debut
Doom Patrol Star Phil Morris on Silas Stone's Cyborg Motivations
Foundation Season 2 First-Look Image; 10 Cast Additions Announced
The Banks: Roxane Gay, TKO Studios & New Regency Team for Series Adapt
The Book of Boba Fett Has Lone Wolf and Cub to Thank for E06 Ending
