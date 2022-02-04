Supernatural/Walker, WWE, LOTR & More! BCTV Daily Dispatch 04 Feb 22

Hate to be so emotional/I didn't mean to get physical/But when he pulled in and revved it up/I said, "You call that a pickup truck?"/And in the moonlight I throwed him down/All kickin' and screamin' and rollin' around/A little piece of a bloody tooth

Just so you know I was thinking of you/Just so you know, oh… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Kings of Leon for "Pickup Truck" (with the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes The CW's Supernatural & Walker get prequel pilots, WWE scorched-earthing Shane McMahon, Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel & The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power releasing a lot of posters, Seth MacFarlane not surprised by Rudy Giuliani & FOX's The Masked Singer, Paramount Network & Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone gets a fifth season, Apple TV+'s Foundation releases first-look image & casting news, Disney+'s The Book of Boba Fett borrows from Lone Wolf & Cub, and tons more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Friday, February 4, 2022:

Murderville Composer Matt Novack on Musical Approach & More: Interview

Jared Padalecki Makes "Demand" of Supernatural/Walker Fans & More

Saturday Night Live: Please Don't Destroy & Will Forte Vibe Is Flames

Supernatural & Walker Prequels, Gotham Knights Earn CW Pilot Orders

The Horror of Dolores Roach: Amazon Studios Green Lights Series Adapt

Rumor: WWE Afraid AEW Will Hire Shane McMahon, Trying to Stop It

Riverdale Season 6 Teaser: If It's An Exorcism, It Must Be Wednesday

The Boys: Videogame Arts Now Exclusively Vought VS5 – The Sevs & More

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Returns in Photoshop-Loving Season 4 Poster

Seth MacFarlane Not Surprised by FOX/Rudy Giuliani/Masked Singer Mess

MJF Victorious Over CM Punk in Instant Classic on AEW Dynamite

Loki: Gugu Mbatha-raw Set for Season 2 Return: "I Just Love Renslayer"

Yellowstone Season 5 Confirmed; Landon, Kelly Upped to Series Regulars

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Key Art Posters Impress

Bryan Danielson to Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite: We're Taking Over

The Offer Preview: Paramount+ "Godfather" BTS Series Sets April Debut

Doom Patrol Star Phil Morris on Silas Stone's Cyborg Motivations

Foundation Season 2 First-Look Image; 10 Cast Additions Announced

The Banks: Roxane Gay, TKO Studios & New Regency Team for Series Adapt

The Book of Boba Fett Has Lone Wolf and Cub to Thank for E06 Ending

