The Acolyte, X-Men '97, Lara Croft, Frasier & More BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: X-Men '97, The Acolyte, Doctor Who, Frasier, Daredevil, KAOS, The Last of Us, Trump/Taylor Swift, and more!
Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today?Netflix's Cobra Kai, HBO & BBC's First Day on Earth, TAG/AMPTP, Crunchyroll/Spotify, Disney+'s X-Men '97, Disney+'s The Acolyte, USA Network's WWE Raw, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, Dropout's Gastronauts, Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian & Grogu, Legendary's Pacific Rim, Paramount+'s Frasier, Netflix's Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, Peacock's Crystal Lake, Prime Video's Poltergeist, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, Netflix's KAOS, HBO's The Last of Us, Trump/Taylor Swift, Disney+'s Skeleton Crew, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: X-Men '97, The Acolyte, Pacific Rim, Frasier, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, The Last of Us, Trump/Taylor Swift, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, August 20, 2024:
Paramount Global/Skydance Deal Gets Edgar Bronfman $4.3B Counter
Cobra Kai: Should Daniel vs. Johnny III Happen? Macchio, Zabka Respond
First Day on Earth: HBO, BBC Co-Producing New Michaela Coel Drama
Animation Guild Extends Contract Through Sept. 20th for AMPTP Talks
Curated by Crunchyroll Exclusive Anime Playlists Launch on Spotify
X-Men '97 Season 2 Will Feature 2 Other X-Teams: Brad Winderbaum
The Acolyte: Disney Cancels "Star Wars" Series After 1 Season (Report)
WWE Raw Preview: WWE Fires Back Ahead of Evil AEW All In
Doctor Who: RTD Checks-In From Spinoff Table Read: "The War Begins"
Doctor Who: New Fifteenth Doctor/Ruby Sunday Audio Adventures Revealed
Dropout Announces New Culinary Show Called Gastronauts
Boba Fett Star Not Sounding Optimistic About "The Mandalorian" Movie
Pacific Rim: Legendary, Eric Heisserer Developing Origin Story Series
Frasier Season 2: Kelsey Grammer Series Gets New Image Gallery
Tomb Raider: Netflix Releases "The Legend of Lara Croft" Teaser
Crystal Lake: Friday The 13th Prequel Series Gets New Showrunner
Poltergeist Series Taps Vazquez, Thompson as Showrunners/EPs: Report
Daredevil: Born Again Before/After Changes "Complicated" to Compare
KAOS Official Trailer: Zeus Isn't Liking What He Sees in The Mirror
The Last of Us Film Editor Confirms Season 2 Filming Has Wrapped
Trump Accepts Support From AI Taylor Swift; Swifties Not Amused
Skeleton Crew: Jude Law Knows The Truth Behind Han/Greedo Face-Off
