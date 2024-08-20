Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, crystal lake, daredevil: born again, doctor who, donald trump, frasier, Kaos, taylor swift, The Acolyte, the last of us, X-Men '97

The Acolyte, X-Men '97, Lara Croft, Frasier & More BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: X-Men '97, The Acolyte, Doctor Who, Frasier, Daredevil, KAOS, The Last of Us, Trump/Taylor Swift, and more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today?Netflix's Cobra Kai, HBO & BBC's First Day on Earth, TAG/AMPTP, Crunchyroll/Spotify, Disney+'s X-Men '97, Disney+'s The Acolyte, USA Network's WWE Raw, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, Dropout's Gastronauts, Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian & Grogu, Legendary's Pacific Rim, Paramount+'s Frasier, Netflix's Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, Peacock's Crystal Lake, Prime Video's Poltergeist, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, Netflix's KAOS, HBO's The Last of Us, Trump/Taylor Swift, Disney+'s Skeleton Crew, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: X-Men '97, The Acolyte, Pacific Rim, Frasier, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, The Last of Us, Trump/Taylor Swift, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, August 20, 2024:

Paramount Global/Skydance Deal Gets Edgar Bronfman $4.3B Counter

Cobra Kai: Should Daniel vs. Johnny III Happen? Macchio, Zabka Respond

First Day on Earth: HBO, BBC Co-Producing New Michaela Coel Drama

Animation Guild Extends Contract Through Sept. 20th for AMPTP Talks

Curated by Crunchyroll Exclusive Anime Playlists Launch on Spotify

X-Men '97 Season 2 Will Feature 2 Other X-Teams: Brad Winderbaum

The Acolyte: Disney Cancels "Star Wars" Series After 1 Season (Report)

WWE Raw Preview: WWE Fires Back Ahead of Evil AEW All In

Doctor Who: RTD Checks-In From Spinoff Table Read: "The War Begins"

Doctor Who: New Fifteenth Doctor/Ruby Sunday Audio Adventures Revealed

Dropout Announces New Culinary Show Called Gastronauts

Boba Fett Star Not Sounding Optimistic About "The Mandalorian" Movie

Pacific Rim: Legendary, Eric Heisserer Developing Origin Story Series

Frasier Season 2: Kelsey Grammer Series Gets New Image Gallery

Tomb Raider: Netflix Releases "The Legend of Lara Croft" Teaser

Crystal Lake: Friday The 13th Prequel Series Gets New Showrunner

Poltergeist Series Taps Vazquez, Thompson as Showrunners/EPs: Report

Daredevil: Born Again Before/After Changes "Complicated" to Compare

KAOS Official Trailer: Zeus Isn't Liking What He Sees in The Mirror

The Last of Us Film Editor Confirms Season 2 Filming Has Wrapped

Trump Accepts Support From AI Taylor Swift; Swifties Not Amused

Skeleton Crew: Jude Law Knows The Truth Behind Han/Greedo Face-Off

Superman, Jensen Ackles/Jared Padalecki & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Saturday Night Live in the Daily LITG, 19th of August 2024

