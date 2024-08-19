Posted in: TV | Tagged: ,

Saturday Night Live in the Daily LITG, 19th of August 2024

Saturday Night Live's Nate Bargatze topped traffic on Bleeding Cool. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, our daily runaround.

Published
by
|
Last updated
|
Comments

Saturday Night Live's Nate Bargatze topped traffic on Bleeding Cool. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories yesterday – as well as this day over the past five years. Founded fifteen years ago, and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Saturday Night Live's Nate Bargatze topped the ten most popular stories yesterday

SNL
Image: SNL Screencaps
  1. SNL Second-Guessing: Nate Bargatze Helped Course-Correct Season 49
  2. Alien: Earth Will Give Fans "Something Special": Hawley Offers Update
  3. The Librarians: The Next Chapter: "Exciting News" From Dean Devlin?
  4. McFarlane Unveils Remastered Medieval Spawn & Comic Crowdfund
  5. McFarlane Reveals New DC Comics The Dark Knight Returns Batman
  6. Marvel Studios Deadpool & Wolverine's Kidpool Comes to Hot Toys
  7. Peacemaker Season 2: Holland, Gunn Tease Harcourt/Vigilante Sequence
  8. Larry Hama Doesn't Get Royalty Payments On His G.I. Joe Reprints
  9. Comic Store In Your Future: No New Comics On Tuesdays Is Hurting Sales
  10. Jenny Sparks #1 Preview: Captain Atom's Turncoat Tantrum

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

LITG one year ago, Persepolis' Marjane Satrapi Will Never Make Comics Again

in the Daily LITG, 19th of August 2023

  1. Persepolis' Marjane Satrapi Will Never Make Comics Again
  2. So Who Is The New Captain Krakoa Anyway? (Spoilers)
  3. DC Comics' Full List Of November 2023 Solicits & Solicitations
  4. DC Comics' Batman Solicits For November 2023 Launch "Mindbomb"
  5. The USA & Canada Ban All Mutants In X-Men Comics Today (XSpoilers)
  6. Donald Trump Wants FOX "News" to Make Him Look Pretty, Oh, So Pretty
  7. Hasbro Reveals Marvel Legends S.H.I.E.L.D. and Hydra Trooper 2-Pack 
  8. Tony Stark And Emma Frost Are Getting An Arranged Marriage
  9. WWE 2K23 Releases Final DLC With The Bad News U Pack
  10. World Domination Arrives with threezero's G.I. Joe 1/6 Cobra Commander
  11. DC Comics November 2023 Solicits – More Than Just Batman, Santa Too!
  12. Comic Creators Who Got Credit, and Who Didn't, in Blue Beetle Movie
  13. Ike Perlmutter To Spend Marvel/Disney Profits To Fund Trump 2024
  14. Corinna Bechko & Danny Luckert's The Space Between From Boom Studios
  15. Titans: Beast World Gets A Checklist Up To January 2024
  16. DC Comics' Full List Of November 2023 Solicits & Solicitations
  17. Jarrett Williams & Daniele Di Nicuolo's Speed Force With Ace & Avery
  18. Fae Desmond Retires From San Diego Comic-Con After 47 Years
  19. Peach Momoko Brings Her Force Visions To Star Wars
  20. Sarah Kuhn & Carola Borelli Bring Back Darkling For Archie Comics
  21. Rick And Morty Get Manga Preview In Comic Stores
  22. North America Bans The X-Men in the Daily LITG, 18th of August 2023

LITG two years ago, Frank Miller's Thing

Frank MIller Has A Thing In The Daily LITG 19th August 2022
Frank Miller Has A Thing In The Daily LITG 19th August 2022
  1. Frank Miller's First Work For Marvel In Almost Thirty Years
  2. Diamond Comic Distributors Sues GameStop For Three Million Dollars
  3. Zacian Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: August 2022
  4. DC Launches Arkham Academy as the Opposite of Teen Titans Academy
  5. Full Marvel Comics November 2022 Solicits & Solicitations
  6. HBO Max Titles Pulled: Aquaman, Close Enough, Infinity Train & More
  7. Old Man Rights Purchased By RLJE Films, Releasing October 14th
  8. DC Celebrates Image's 30th Anniversary With WildCATS Comic & More
  9. Nothing Will Ever Be the Same Again After Judgment Day? It's A Lie
  10. Marvel To Publish CrossGen Tales To Keep Disney Trademarks On Them
  11. Did Keanu Reeves Rub off on Matt Kindt for Spy Superb from Dark Horse?
  12. Geoff Johns Launches Justice Society Of America & Stargirl Series
  13. Genevieve Valentine, Annie Wu, Ming Doyle's Persephone as Two Graves
  14. Mark Russell's Traveling To Mars in Ablaze November 2022 Solicits
  15. Brian Bendis' League Of Extraordinary Mythological Figures, The Ones
  16. Kamen Rider: Zero-One Launches in Titan Comics November 2022 Solicits
  17. Erik Larsen To Collect All of The Savage Dragon In Hardcover
  18. My Little Pony Adapts Little Women as a Comic Book- Little Fillies
  19. The Return Of Jack Staff & Casanova From Image Comics in November
  20. Eight Billion Genies Jumps Eight Decades For Penultimate Issue #7
  21. Reading Tea Leaves, Marvel Is Making Big Plans For Ghost Rider
  22. The Love Match: Priyanaka Taslim's Debut YA Novel Out in January 2023
  23. Order 7 New Bad Idea Comics Before You Know What They Are
  24. Marvel to Publish the Beardless Star Wars Tales of Porter Engle
  25. Marvel Reschedules Secret Invasion Returns For November 2022
  26. Marvel Comics Launches Sabretoorh & The Exiles #1 In November
  27. Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Gets One-Shot from Marvel
  28. The Qi'ra Trilogy To Concludes In Star Wars: Hidden Empire
  29. Charles Soule & Will Sliney's Hell To Pay Comes to Comic Shops
  30. Doug Wagner, Daniel Hillyard & Rico Renzi Launch Plush From Image
  31. 10 Years After Secession, Curt Pires & Luca Casalanguida's New America
  32. Will Morris Brings His Gospel To Image Comics In November 2022
  33. IDW Publish Prequel Comic To Star Trek Resurgence Game
  34. David Tennant Doctor Who on the BBC- The Daily LITG 18th August 2022

LITG three years ago: Nightwing Goes Where Batman Wouldn't

The First Robin To Do What Batman Never Did - Nightwing #76 Spoilers
Nightwing Goes Where Batman Never Would – The Daily LITG, 19th August 2021
  1. Dick Grayson To Be A Socialist Batman – Nightwing #83 Spoilers
  2. Leah Williams On X-Factor #10 Being Cancelled, Then Rewritten
  3. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Olson Signals Season 15 Day 1 Start
  4. Jonathan Hickman Leaves X-Men in The Daily LITG, 18th August 2021
  5. Orchis – The Big Bad Of All The Marvel X-Men Comics
  6. The Trial Of Magneto – And Also Of Krakoa (X-Spoilers)
  7. Jonathan Hickman Confirms He Will Leave X-Men After Inferno
  8. DC Comics Lobo DC Multiverse Figure Arrives from McFarlane Toys
  9. Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Announces Update With Baruffio's Change
  10. Doctor Who Showrunner "Law" Ultimate British Fanboy Gatekeeping
  11. Dark Horse Comics Full Solicits & Solicitations for November 2021
  12. A Thing Called Truth Comes to Image from Alice in Leatherland Team
  13. Mike Mignola, Christopher Golden Adapt Hellboy Prose Novel to Comics
  14. Cyberpunk Comic Fox and Hare Comes to Vault in November
  15. Did You Get Your Copy Of Fungirl On FCBD? No? Kids On Long Island Did
  16. Which Bad Idea Hero Trade: Passive/Aggressive Comic Did You Get?
  17. Archie Unveils Spring 2022 Graphic Novel Slate
  18. Bite Sized Archie Collection Coming in Spring 2022
  19. When Bleeding Cool Found Out About 5G, It Was Still News To Creators
  20. John Paul Leon's Die Hard Cover, At Auction Today
  21. Alan Moore & Rick Veitch Swamp Thing Original Art Up For Auction
  22. Christos Gage and Marc Borstel Launch New Nyx Series From Dynamite
  23. Black Cat's Route To Confronting Thanos With The Infinity Stones
  24. How Kang Got His Stripes (Kang The Conqueror #1 Spoilers)
  25. FREE: Happy Hour #1 In Full By Peter Milligan & Michael Montenat
  26. Seven of Nine Falls in Star Trek: The Next Generation Original Art
  27. The Trial Of Magneto – And Also Of Krakoa (X-Spoilers)
  28. BTS To Be Part Of DC's Webtoon Digital Comic Books Deal?
  29. Hero Trade, Last Chance For First Customer Pin Before Bad Idea Reveal
  30. Jonathan Hickman Leaves X-Men in The Daily LITG, 18th August 2021

LITG four years ago, Pokemon Go, Supernatural, Venompool and Nightwing

Pokemon GO is still driving so much attention, but a little relationship news from Supernatural also turns heads. Venompool is designed to appeal and everyone likes to see Nightwing's changing status…

  1. Venipede Spotlight Hour Is Tonight In Pokémon GO: Will It Be Shiny?
  2. Supernatural Stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles Make It Official
  3. New Venom Marvel Legends Wave Announced with Venompool BAF
  4. A New Origin (For Now) For Dick Grayson In Nightwing #73 (Spoilers)
  5. Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Funko Pops Have Arrived
  6. Ex-Squidbillies Actor Takes Firing Well: "Hope You A**holes are Happy"
  7. Chris Claremont Returns To Wolverine: Black, White And Blood
  8. Squidbillies Creators Fire Actor for Offensive Dolly Parton, BLM Posts
  9. Christopher Priest's Writers Commentary, Justifying Vampirella #10
  10. Donny Cates Has a 5 Year Batman Plan – Also Constantine and Authority
  11. Comics & Geeks, First Comic Store in The South Owned by a Black Woman
  12. Si Spurrier on the Cancellation Of John Constantine… and Heartbreak
  13. DC Comics Street-Date Fail – Comic Stores Not Playing By The Rules
  14. Hero Collector Publishes DC Collections in November 2020 Solicits
  15. The Latest On Poison Ivy in Harley Quinn #75 and Batman #97 (Spoilers)

What was happening five years ago.

Whatever happened to Wolverine's daughter? Is she on Krakoa?

  1. Wolverine's Daughter Sends Him to Hell in Marvel Comics Presents #8 [Preview]
  2. "Timeless," "Pushing Daisies" & More: Bad Cancels [BC TV MELTDOWN]
  3. Tony Stark's Shocking Revelation in Iron Man #15 [Preview]
  4. Harley Quinn Beats the Bat With New DC Collectibles Statue
  5. "Animal Kingdom": [SPOILERS] Death Was "Smurf-tastic" Move [Opinion]
  6. Finally, Todd McFarlane's Own Cover For Spawn #300
  7. "Masters of the Universe: Revelation" – Kevin Smith, Netflix Cartoon Series
  8. "Preacher" Season 4, E04 "Search and Rescue" Preview: Tulip & Jesus
  9. "Supernatural" Farewell Tour Has Begun – Yes, There Will Be Tears [Video]
  10. Unmasking Spider-Man in Superior Spider-Man #10 [Preview]
  11. House Of X #4 Will Break Your Heart With One Line

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Gene Ha, co-creator of Top Ten, creator of Mae.
  • Joshua Fialkov, writer of I Vampire, Doctor Who, The Ultimates, co-creator of The Bunker, The Life After, Elk's Run
  • James Kenneth Woodward, artist on Fallen Angel.
  • Brian Haberlin, co-creator of Witchblade, The Marked, Sonata, creator of Anomaly.
  • Paul Renaud, artist on Vampirella, Dejah Thoris, Red Sonja, Lord Of The Jungle.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Saturday Night Live, Saturday Night Live, Saturday Night Live, Saturday Night Live, Saturday Night Live,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and FP. Father of two daughters. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.