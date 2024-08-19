Posted in: TV | Tagged: newlitg, Saturday Night Life

Saturday Night Live in the Daily LITG, 19th of August 2024

Saturday Night Live's Nate Bargatze topped traffic on Bleeding Cool. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, our daily runaround.

Saturday Night Live's Nate Bargatze topped traffic on Bleeding Cool. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories yesterday – as well as this day over the past five years. Founded fifteen years ago, and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Saturday Night Live's Nate Bargatze topped the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic book stories you might enjoy.

LITG one year ago, Persepolis' Marjane Satrapi Will Never Make Comics Again

LITG two years ago, Frank Miller's Thing

LITG three years ago: Nightwing Goes Where Batman Wouldn't

LITG four years ago, Pokemon Go, Supernatural, Venompool and Nightwing

Pokemon GO is still driving so much attention, but a little relationship news from Supernatural also turns heads. Venompool is designed to appeal and everyone likes to see Nightwing's changing status…

What was happening five years ago.

Whatever happened to Wolverine's daughter? Is she on Krakoa?

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Gene Ha , co-creator of Top Ten, creator of Mae.

, co-creator of Top Ten, creator of Mae. Joshua Fialkov , writer of I Vampire, Doctor Who, The Ultimates, co-creator of The Bunker, The Life After, Elk's Run

, writer of I Vampire, Doctor Who, The Ultimates, co-creator of The Bunker, The Life After, Elk's Run James Kenneth Woodward, artist on Fallen Angel.

artist on Fallen Angel. Brian Haberlin, co-creator of Witchblade, The Marked, Sonata, creator of Anomaly.

co-creator of Witchblade, The Marked, Sonata, creator of Anomaly. Paul Renaud, artist on Vampirella, Dejah Thoris, Red Sonja, Lord Of The Jungle.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Saturday Night Live, Saturday Night Live, Saturday Night Live, Saturday Night Live, Saturday Night Live,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!