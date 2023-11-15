Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Avatar The Last Airbender, bctv daily dispatch, cobra kai, friends, good omens, lanterns, Matthew Perry, Reacher, rick and morty, saturday night live, the last of us

The Last of Us, Cobra Kai, Reacher, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Lanterns, Reacher, Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Last of Us, Rick and Morty, Cobra Kai, Good Omens & more!

Article Summary Welcome back to Bleeding Cool's BCTV Daily Dispatch - here's our November 15, 2023 edition.

This time around, we look at Max's Lanterns, Phil LaMarr, Prime Video's Reacher, Disney+'s Loki, WWE, Friends/Matthew Perry, and Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Also, we've got HBO's The Last of Us, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Netflix's Cobra Kai, and Prime Video's Merry Little Batman.

And let's not forget NBC's Saturday Night Live, Prime Video's Good Omens 3, BBC's Doctor Who, Netflix's Wednesday, and lots more!

With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Max's Lanterns, Phil LaMarr, Prime Video's Reacher, Disney+'s Loki, WWE, Friends/Matthew Perry, Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender, HBO's The Last of Us, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Netflix's Cobra Kai, Prime Video's Merry Little Batman, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Prime Video's Good Omens 3, BBC's Doctor Who, Netflix's Wednesday, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Lanterns, Reacher, Friends/Matthew Perry, Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Last of Us, Rick and Morty, Cobra Kai, Saturday Night Live, Good Omens 3 & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, November 15, 2023:

Lanterns: Green Lantern Series Gets Promising James Gunn Emoji Update

Phil LaMarr Discusses Live-Action & Voice-Over Work, AI Debate & More

Reacher Universe: Delacorte Press to Publish 4 New Jack Reacher Novels

Loki: Ke Huy Quan on Marvel Return, "Goonies" Inspiring OB & More

WWE NXT Preview: The Tag Team Titles Are On The Line Tonight

Friends: Courteney Cox Honors Matthew Perry, Shares Favorite Moment

Avatar: The Last Airbender "100 Days" Teaser Offers Fresh Look at Cast

WWE Road to WarGames: A Masterclass in Mayhem, AEW Can't Compare

The Last of Us: Production List Has Season 2 Filming in January 2024

Rick and Morty Reveals More Details on Evil Morty's Origin Story

Cobra Kai Season 6 Reportedly Taps C.S. Lee for Key Final Season Role

Friends Star Matt LeBlanc Honors "Brother" Matthew Perry In New Post

Avatar: The Last Airbender Poster: Aang's Journey Is Just Beginning

Merry Little Batman Trailer Previews The Ultimate Father/Son Team-Up

Saturday Night Live: Jason Momoa, Tate McRae Get Their SNL Welcome

Good Omens 3 Plot Spoiled by Neil Gaiman?!? No, But It's Pretty Funny

Doctor Who: "The Daleks" Remaster Coming to Blu-Ray/DVD – In Color

Wednesday, Daredevil, Doctor Who, Frasier & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

