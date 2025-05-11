Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Buffy, David Tennant/Trump, WWE Backlash & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Doctor Who, WWE Backlash, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, SNL, Lanterns, The Boys, David Tennant/Trump, and more!

Epic: John Cena Retains at WWE Backlash with Help from R-Truth

WWE Backlash: Dominik Mysterio Retains, Gunther Demolishes McAfee

Doctor Who S02E05: "The Story and the Engine" Defines Gatwa's Doctor

Lyra Valkyria Retains at WWE Backlash, But at What Cost?!

WWE Backlash Shocker: Jacob Fatu Retains as Jeff Cobb Debuts

SNL Host Walton Goggins Wants Us to Know He's Got This (He Hopes)

Lanterns: James Gunn Has Viewed Scenes and Dailies: "It's So Cool"

Superman Official Trailer Ready; Film "More Than" 90% Done: James Gunn

The Boys Season 5 Episode with Ackles, Padalecki & Collins Is "Juicy"

David Tennant Takes On "Antichrist" Trump's Alcatraz Plans & More

Matlock Season 2 Sees Matty "Not In Control Anymore": Kathy Bates

WWE Backlash Preview: Get Ready for WWE to Destroy AEW Tonight

Buffy: Gellar, Hannigan on Show's Impact, Advice to Younger Selves

Alexa Bliss Returns on Greatest WWE SmackDown of All Time

Tracker: Hartley Teases Season 2 Finale; "Fugitive" Colter for S03?

Doctor Who S02E06: "The Interstellar Song Contest" Trailer & Preview

Buffy Revival With Willow in The Daily LITG, 10th Of May 2025

Dragon Ball DAIMA English Dub Finale Hits May 16th Only on Crunchyroll

The Sopranos Creator David Chase on Martin Scorsese Disliking Series

Rivals Season 2 In Production: 4 More Episodes, David Tennant Returns

Doctor Who: Unleashed Highlights Writer Inua Ellams Recreating Lagos

Doctor Who: Ariyon Bakare on "The Story and the Engine," The Barber

