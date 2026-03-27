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The Pitt, Doctor Who, Stranger Things '85 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Firefly, The X-Files, Daredevil: Born Again, Doctor Who, Stranger Things, Smiling Friends, The Pitt & more!

Article Summary Doctor Who faces new BBC budget pressures and possible changes to its production deal.

Get the latest updates on Daredevil: Born Again, The X-Files, The Pitt, and Stranger Things '85.

Previews, cast news, and opinions on Firefly, SNL, WWE, The Boys, and more TV favorites.

Sign up for the daily BCTV Dispatch for must-know news covering streaming and television highlights.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Firefly, Star Wars: Maul, Scrubs, WWE/AEW, My Adventures with Superman, The Boys, SNL/SNL UK, The X-Files, Daredevil: Born Again, Doctor Who, Stranger Things: Tales From '85, Carrie, Smiling Friends, BTS, The Pitt, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, March 27th, 2026:

Firefly Director/EP on When The Cast Was Told The Show Was Cancelled

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord Sneak Peek: They Never Stood a Chance

Scrubs Season 1 Ep. 7 Preview: JD Works on His Friendship with Carla

Bad News Brown Joins WWE Hall of Fame 2026 Legacy Class

Tracker: Overview & Images for April 12th's S03E16: "Struck" Released

The Rookie S08E13: "The Thinker" Images, S08E14: "Tiger Bear" Overview

My Adventures with Superman Star Jack Quaid Offers Season 3 Update

AEW Dynamite Is the Worst Show Ever and Tony Khan Knows It

The Boys: Erin Moriarty on Smelling Salts Helping with "Shifter" Annie

SNL UK Promo: For Jamie Dornan & Wolf Alice, It's All About the Vibe

SNL Season 51: Colman Domingo, Anitta on Tap for April 11th Show

Regular Show: Cartoon Network Releases "The Lost Tapes" Teaser

The X-Files: Himesh Patel Cast as Co-Lead in Ryan Coogler Series Pilot

Daredevil: Born Again: Charlie Cox Teases Season 3 Being "A New Thing"

Doctor Who: Does BBC Budget News Add Pressure for New Production Deal?

Stranger Things: Tales From '85 Official Trailer, New Images Released

Carrie: Heather Graham on Mike Flanagan's Approach, Character Details

Smiling Friends Short "Card Game": We Bet Pim Wishes He Rolled a "3"

RTD Sees Doctor Who as "Gay Show"; Calls Out Toxic Fans, "Hate Site" X

Bill Maher Set for Kennedy Center/Mark Twain Honor (Does Trump Know?)

Warner Bros. Discovery Board Sets Date for Paramount Skydance Vote

BTS Takes Over "Tonight Show," Performs "Swim," Talks New Album/Tour

Good Omens 3, Reacher, Harry Potter & The X-Files: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S02E14/S02E15 Preview: Meemaw Returns

Ghosts S05E14 "The Water Heater," S05E15 "Michael Jackson…" Previews

Matlock S02E12 "The Cavalry Isn't Coming" Preview: A Wellbrexa Break?

2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards Viewing Guide: What You Need to Know

The Pitt Season 2 E12: "6:00 P.M." Preview; Noah Wyle Updates Season 3

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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