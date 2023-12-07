Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, disney, hulu, Pretty Little Liars, saturday night live, squid game, taylor swift, The Penguin, The Rookie, tim allen, welcome to derry

The Rookie, Taylor Swift, SNL, The Penguin & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Squid Game: The Challenge, The Rookie, Pretty Little Liars, Welcome to Derry, Penguin, Taylor Swift & more!

Article Summary Explore Squid Game's finale, where a lucky winner walks away with $4.56 million.

Today, we're looking at Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Netflix's Squid Game: The Challenge, NBC's Saturday Night Live, ABC's The Rookie, and NBC's Christmas at the Opry.

In addition, we have FX's Alien, AEW, HBO's House of the Dragon, M*A*S*H, Tim Allen/Casey Wilson, NBC's Night Court, and Max's Pretty Little Liars: Summer School.

And let's not forget Max's Welcome to Derry, Max's The Penguin, BBC's Doctor Who, Disney+/Hulu, Dave Chappelle/Netflix, Taylor Swift, Bosch/Michael Connelly, Crunchyroll Anime Awards, and more!

With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Netflix's Squid Game: The Challenge, NBC's Saturday Night Live, ABC's The Rookie, NBC's Christmas at the Opry, FX's Alien, AEW, HBO's House of the Dragon, M*A*S*H, Tim Allen/Casey Wilson, NBC's Night Court, Max's Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, Max's Welcome to Derry, Max's The Penguin, BBC's Doctor Who, Disney+/Hulu, Dave Chappelle/Netflix, Taylor Swift, Bosch/Michael Connelly, Crunchyroll Anime Awards, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Squid Game: The Challenge, Saturday Night Live, The Rookie, Tim Allen, Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, Welcome to Derry, The Penguin, Disney+/Hulu, Taylor Swift & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, December 7, 2023:

Stranger Things: The First Shadow Images Preview Prequel Production

Squid Game: The Challenge Finale Sees (SPOILER) $4.56 Million Richer

Saturday Night Live Spotlights Adam Driver, SNL Cast During Read-Thru

The Rookie: Eric Winter Thanks Fans for 100 Episodes in Touching Video

Christmas at the Opry: NBC Previews Wynonna Judd-Hosted Special

Alien: David Rysdahl on Joining Cast, Noah Hawley's Approach to Series

Report: Bryan Danielson Fining AEW Wrestlers for Social Media Whining

House of the Dragon: GRRM Confirms Seasons 3 & 4 Work Underway & More

M*A*S*H: The Comedy That Changed Television: FOX Announces Special

The Santa Clauses: Casey Wilson No Fan of "F***ing Rude" Tim Allen

Night Court Season 2 Posters; Best of Judge Abby Stone, Dan Fielding

Pretty Little Liars: Max 2024 Trailer Features "Summer School" Footage

Welcome to Derry: Max 2024 Trailer Offers First Look at "It" Prequel

The Penguin: Max 2024 Trailer Previews "The Batman" Spinoff Series

AEW Dynamite Preview: Devils, Continental Classics, and Title Bouts

Saturday Night Live Midweek Sketch: Adam Driver Gets Into Character

Doctor Who "The Giggle" Preview Images: The Toymaker Wants to Play

Disney+/Hulu One-App Beta Testing Begins; March 2024 for Full Rollout

AI-Generated Jimmy Stewart to Narrate Bedtime Story for Calm App

Dave Chappelle, Netflix Announce Comedy Special for New Year's Eve

Squid Game: The Challenge S02 Green Light; Meet Your S01 Finalists

SNL: Adam Sandler On Why Roseanne Barr Didn't Sing "Chanukah Song"

Taylor Swift Named 2023 TIME Person of the Year; Interview Highlights

Bosch: Author Connelly On Giving Harry a New Lease on Life & More

Crunchyroll Anime Awards Announces Categories for Celebration in 2024

SAG-AFTRA, Hellboy, Modern Family, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!