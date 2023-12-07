Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, disney, hulu, Pretty Little Liars, saturday night live, squid game, taylor swift, The Penguin, The Rookie, tim allen, welcome to derry
The Rookie, Taylor Swift, SNL, The Penguin & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Squid Game: The Challenge, The Rookie, Pretty Little Liars, Welcome to Derry, Penguin, Taylor Swift & more!
With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Netflix's Squid Game: The Challenge, NBC's Saturday Night Live, ABC's The Rookie, NBC's Christmas at the Opry, FX's Alien, AEW, HBO's House of the Dragon, M*A*S*H, Tim Allen/Casey Wilson, NBC's Night Court, Max's Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, Max's Welcome to Derry, Max's The Penguin, BBC's Doctor Who, Disney+/Hulu, Dave Chappelle/Netflix, Taylor Swift, Bosch/Michael Connelly, Crunchyroll Anime Awards, and more!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, December 7, 2023:
Stranger Things: The First Shadow Images Preview Prequel Production
Squid Game: The Challenge Finale Sees (SPOILER) $4.56 Million Richer
Saturday Night Live Spotlights Adam Driver, SNL Cast During Read-Thru
The Rookie: Eric Winter Thanks Fans for 100 Episodes in Touching Video
Christmas at the Opry: NBC Previews Wynonna Judd-Hosted Special
Alien: David Rysdahl on Joining Cast, Noah Hawley's Approach to Series
Report: Bryan Danielson Fining AEW Wrestlers for Social Media Whining
House of the Dragon: GRRM Confirms Seasons 3 & 4 Work Underway & More
M*A*S*H: The Comedy That Changed Television: FOX Announces Special
The Santa Clauses: Casey Wilson No Fan of "F***ing Rude" Tim Allen
Night Court Season 2 Posters; Best of Judge Abby Stone, Dan Fielding
Pretty Little Liars: Max 2024 Trailer Features "Summer School" Footage
Welcome to Derry: Max 2024 Trailer Offers First Look at "It" Prequel
The Penguin: Max 2024 Trailer Previews "The Batman" Spinoff Series
AEW Dynamite Preview: Devils, Continental Classics, and Title Bouts
Saturday Night Live Midweek Sketch: Adam Driver Gets Into Character
Doctor Who "The Giggle" Preview Images: The Toymaker Wants to Play
Disney+/Hulu One-App Beta Testing Begins; March 2024 for Full Rollout
AI-Generated Jimmy Stewart to Narrate Bedtime Story for Calm App
Dave Chappelle, Netflix Announce Comedy Special for New Year's Eve
Squid Game: The Challenge S02 Green Light; Meet Your S01 Finalists
SNL: Adam Sandler On Why Roseanne Barr Didn't Sing "Chanukah Song"
Taylor Swift Named 2023 TIME Person of the Year; Interview Highlights
Bosch: Author Connelly On Giving Harry a New Lease on Life & More
Crunchyroll Anime Awards Announces Categories for Celebration in 2024
SAG-AFTRA, Hellboy, Modern Family, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
