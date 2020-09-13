Walking Dead, Supernatural, American Gods & More: BCTV Sunday Slices

Welcome back to another edition of BCTV's Sunday Slices, where I take a look at the past week in Bleeding Cool's television/streaming coverage to offer my thoughts on what went down, what's going down, and what's about to take off in the not-too-distant future. Once again, my thoughts/opinions are my own and do not necessarily reflect those of Bleeding Cool as a whole or individually. Now with all of that out of the way, get ready to jump into seven days that brought us another mix of pure, uncut randomness. From Supernatural and Nicolas Cage to The Walking Dead and M.O.D.O.K... from Chucky and Matt Hardy to Batwoman and mini-gold madness… here's a look at what you need to know:

The Boys EP Eric Kripke: COVID Could Cost Season 3 Jeffrey Dean Morgan: While I think there's enough money floating around to be able to make this happen (not salary, but for luxury transport between shows), it would be a crime for this not to happen during a season that also has Jeffrey Dean Morgan's on-screen Supernatural son Jensen Ackles joining.

Matt Hardy Was Cleared for Concussion During and After All Out Match: Not saying Tony Khan and AEW handled the Matt Hardy matter in the best way possible, but a reality check for WWE fans. Vinny Mac got "professional wrestlers" classified as "essential workers" in the middle of a pandemic and then puts the boot down on their third-party work while we're still in the middle of it. Just have a little perspective.

Kofi Kingston Talks About His Recovery and Big E's Singles Run: This dude got f**ked with his title run. Correct me if I'm wrong, but Kofi Kingston lost the title in an obscenely short amount of time to Brock Lesnar. This would be the same Lesnar who at one point lost the title to Seth Rollins, who was wrestling at about 25% or so storyline-wise. When you start doing the math? Yup, dude got f**ked.

Chucky Producer Talks SYFY Series: "Don Mancini Wrote an Awesome Show": There was a time when a headline like that would make me laugh my ass off. But we live in a post-American Horror Story world now, so I'm actually pretty psyched to see what they can pull off. So far, their approach sounds strong- but for more than two seasons?

Lucifer Star Tom Ellis: Series Is "My Doctor Who"; Playing The Doctor: Ummm… Tom Ellis as James Bond, anyone? I could also see him in a modern take on The Saint. But here are my two crazy thoughts: Ellis in a new take on Pierce Brosnan-starring Remington Steele and a modern view of Patrick McGoohan-starring The Prisoner.

ABC Sees Bright Season Futures for Holey Moley!, Don't: While this is great news for both the network and the fine folks behind both competition series, big picture? This doesn't bode well for the future of scripted programming on the broadcasters.

The Boys EP Eric Kripke's Ratatouille Reason for Casting Patton Oswalt: The Boys boss Eric Kripke's reason for having Patton Oswalt in that role is exactly the kind of "sick bastard" response I've come to expect and love about the show- one that's quickly working its way up on our list of top 2020 shows.

Jupiter's Legacy: Mark Millar Talks Teaser/Trailer, Hutch Actor & More: After Doom Patrol, The Umbrella Academy, and The Boys (and after what feels like a "forever" production), is there still room for Jupiter's Legacy to stand out in the "dysfunctional family of superheroes" crowd? BCTV is throwing an arched brow at this one.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Trailer: The Galaxy Took a Hard Left: As someone who's been a surface-to-middle fan of the "Star Trek" universe, I'm really liking what CBS All Access has been doing to breathe new life into the franchise and it's got me watching. Adult animation, 900+ year time jump, standalone eps, and experiments like that prove "Star Trek" has a lot of life left to prosper in.

Supernatural: Jensen Ackles Would Revisit Dean "Down The Road a Bit": While it didn't come as much of a surprise, I'm still glad Jensen Ackles put it out there that he and Jared Padalecki would probably revisit the characters after a few years in a limited series-type capacity. Clearly, the show's ending is hitting both the show's team and the SPN Family pretty hard, so having some hope to hold onto in a year as shitty as this one? It was a nice move.

The Mandalorian Season 2 Images Preview Star Wars Series' Next Chapter: Maybe a little too "inside baseball" here, but I'm surprised we didn't get a The Mandalorian season 2 teaser drop this week. Usually, when EW features a series or film on the cover of a "preview" issue, it precedes a teaser/trailer drop. Hmmm…

The Nevers: HBO, Joss Whedon Sci-Fi/Fantasy Drama Resumes Production: Joss Whedon's been in the headlines a lot lately, but not exactly for the reasons he'd prefer. With that said, unless that matter goes south fast I have a feeling all will be forgiven for a lot of people once footage from The Nevers starts to appear. Never underestimate the lasting pop culture impact of Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

The Walking Dead Ends at Season 11; Carol/Daryl, Anthology Series Set: While I'll have a ton to say on the matter between now and 2022, one thing about this has my dumpster fires of speculation raging. So The Walking Dead is ending with the 11th season, which will consist of 24 episodes- now add in the additional six "extra" episodes we're getting after the 10th season ends. So that's 30 episodes, which is essentially two, 15-episode seasons. So why not have a 12th season? Should we be reading into how the episodes are being broken up? The BCTV theory? The additional six episodes will show us what was going on with Maggie (Lauren Cohan) while she was gone, while the remaining 24 will be one sweeping Commonwealth storyline that won't have to be broken up and will tie into the film/films.

Helstrom, M.O.D.O.K. First-Look & More: Hulu's NYCC Metaverse Panels: When Kevin Feige began "Jeph Loeb-otomizing" Marvel Studios, I'll readily admit that I did not see M.O.D.O.K. being the series that survived the animation purge. If nothing else, it deserves props for that.

What's Miro Doing in the AEW Dynamite Zone?!: BCTV would now like to see him get a legit singles push, please.

The Venture Bros. Canceled by Network That Wants More Venture Bros?: If you're the network that canceled the series, do you then get to act surprised? Then again, a show that's been around for 17 years and only has seven seasons? Looks like we have some graduates from the "George RR Martin School of Creative Pacing."

WWE Begins Firing Furloughed Employees, Starting with Gerald Brisco: And then there's this…

Creepshow Season 2 Filming Begins; Casting, Segment Details Released: Props to The Walking Dead's Greg Nicotero and Shudder for a fun, old-school horror anthology series that does George A. Romero proud.

Saturday Night Live Sets October Return to Studio 8H for Season 46: Amen and welcome home.

Ewan McGregor Believes Obi-Wan Limited Series; Eyeing Spring Start: I'm starting to believe that this could end up being Disney+'s New Mutants: that project that takes forever to ever happen.

Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.: Disney+ Doogie Howser Reimagine Set for 2021: Another no-brainer for a modern take. And if you're one of these people "outraged" because you somehow believe the very future of humanity depends on "Doogie" being a white dude? You're a racist, and you should get out more.

Nicolas Cage-Starring Joe Exotic Series Lands at Amazon Prime Video: I'm not the only one who believes Nicolas Cage's Mondays are ten times more bizarrely interesting than Joe Exotic's life, am I? Guessing I'm not.

Supernatural Star Jared Padalecki: "My Last Day with Sam Winchester" and Supernatural: Now It's Jensen Ackles' Turn to Bring The Feels: I'm glad Ackles and Padalecki have gone low-profile since filming wrapped, but I can't shake this feeling that EW or some outlet like that is going to get exclusives on their initial reactions as well as images from the set. Did that just end with me throwing passive-aggressive shade? Yes. Yes, it did.

Big Sky Teasers Offer New Clues, Introduce ABC Drama-Thriller Cast: Uh-oh. I'm still diggin' the teasers, but the one introducing the cast came off a little too "soap opera-ish." Still, hope marches on… right?

American Gods Season 3: Wednesday Stage-Dives, Bilquis Rages & More: Though they were part of a larger STARZ promo video, the new footage of American Gods season 3 we did see has us pretty psyched. Favorite part? Seeing Bilquis (Yetide Badaki) unleash some serious power. With Ricky Whittle taking to Instagram Live this Monday, looks like some news should be dropping sooner rather than later.

WWE Smackdown – Why, Bayley, Why? Attack on Sasha Banks Explained: Damn it. I was hoping the pairing would've lasted longer. Talented and entertaining one-two combo, Bayley and Sasha Banks are two of WWE's rare highlights.

Doom Patrol: HBO Max Gives Series Season 3 Green Light: After a helluva second season, it was well-deserved.

Batwoman, New Batsuit & Representation: What we Learned at DC FanDome: Javicia Leslie aka Ryan Wilder aka new Batwoman is giving me every reason in the world for me to be a faithful viewer of the second season. Looking forward to seeing what her final suit looks like, and how BCTV is sure social media will have a thought or two on it.