WWE SmackDown Preview 3/11: Well, Let's See What (If Anything) Happens

There are some weeks when WWE advertises a full card of wrestling matches for SmackDown to really pique fans' interest and make them excited to tune in to FOX on Friday night. And then there's this week. WWE will indeed be airing SmackDown tonight at 8 pm on Fox, but what will they be doing and why should we watch it? Well, apparently that's none of our business.

While WrestleMania, the company's biggest show of the year, is only three short weeks away and there's still lots and lots of work to be done to get fans invested in all the goings-on with that, tonight on SmackDown they have decided to instead focus on a random tag team grudge match based around the destruction on an ATV.

Could we be focusing on Ronda Rousey challenging Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship? Sure. Should we be focusing on Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar having a Title versus Title match in what WWE is billing as "the biggest WrestleMania match of all time"? Maybe. But why do that when you can just book a single mid-card match and wing the rest? Let's see what WWE.com has to say about tonight's big main event:

After Sheamus and Ridge Holland used sledgehammers to completely destroy the ATV that Kofi Kingston got Big E as a birthday present, The Power of Positivity will now transform into potential positive payback. Don't miss when Big E and Kingston look for retribution against The Celtic Warrior and his protege on SmackDown, this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.

Don't fret though! It would appear we have plenty more shenanigans ready to go between Sami Zayn and Jackass star Johnny Knoxville ahead of their big match.

JOHNNY KNOXVILLE IS A COWARD AND I'M GOING TO KICK HIS FACE IN AT WRESTLEMANIA pic.twitter.com/cGDiCXyJbk — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) March 11, 2022 Show Full Tweet

And here we thought they'd have no build towards WrestleMania tonight on SmackDown?!

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE SmackDown tonight at 8 pm on Fox.