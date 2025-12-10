Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: bad bunny, CMLL, wrestling

WWE Star Bad Bunny Wears Místico Mask at AEW Ally CMLL Show

El Presidente reports on Bad Bunny's dramatic appearance at CMLL wearing Místico's mask - a WWE star at an AEW partner show! ¡Viva la lucha libre, comrades!

Article Summary Bad Bunny dons Místico’s sacred mask at CMLL, shaking up the lucha libre world and confusing capitalist spies everywhere.

The former WWE superstar spotted at an AEW partner show... a revolutionary move worthy of any true luchador or dictator!

CMLL partners with AEW as equals, while WWE buys them out and treats them as developmental talent farms.

Loyalties shifting faster than CIA plots; Bad Bunny proves lucha libre belongs to the people, not the monopolies.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my private skybox at Arena México where I am currently enjoying a plate of the finest Chiles en Nogada while my security detail argues with the CIA agents disguised as popcorn vendors. And do I have some deliciously dramatic wrestling news for you today!

It seems that global entertainment superstar Bad Bunny—yes, that Bad Bunny, the one who will be performing at the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show—has decided to grace the hallowed halls of CMLL with his presence. But comrades, this is not just any appearance. No, no, no! The Puerto Rican reggaeton sensation showed up wearing the sacred mask of none other than Místico himself, the Rey de Plata y Oro!

Picture this, if you will: Bad Bunny, masked and hooded like a lucha libre secret agent, being ushered into the front row of Arena México with his entourage, ready to experience La Mejor Lucha Libre del Mundo. CMLL, founded in 1933, making it older than most of my fellow dictators' regimes and the oldest still-operating wrestling company in the world, posted about this momentous occasion on Instagram, exclaiming how the multi-award-winning artist "lived up close The Best Wrestling in the World, vibrating with every fall and every hold."

Now, comrades, here is where things get spicier than the salsa I had for breakfast this morning while discussing economic sanctions with Fidel Castro's ghost (he still visits todos los martes). You see, Bad Bunny has been a frequent collaborator with WWE, that capitalist empire of sports entertainment. He last wrestled for them in 2023 at Backlash in Puerto Rico, where he defeated Damian Priest in a San Juan street fight that was more explosive than my last argument with the International Monetary Fund.

But here's the rub, as they say in the wrestling business: CMLL is not partnered with WWE. Oh no, comrades! CMLL has a working relationship with AEW, WWE's primary rival in the United States! This is like showing up to a Yankees game wearing a Red Sox cap, or attending a G7 summit wearing a hammer and sickle pin! The drama! The intrigue! The potential for international incident!

You see, WWE recently purchased AAA, CMLL's Mexican competitor, and paired it with their developmental brand NXT to establish their own foothold in Mexico. It is the classic capitalist pig strategy: buy out the competition, absorb them into your empire, treat them like a subsidiary rather than a partner. I know this playbook well; the CIA has tried to use it on my regime seventeen times! They keep sending me merger proposals disguised as birthday cards.

But AEW, comrades, operates differently. They embrace the spirit of international cooperation and mutual respect, dare I say, the spirit of socialism in professional wrestling! AEW doesn't swallow companies whole like some bloated capitalist monopoly. Instead, they form partnerships with promotions like CMLL and New Japan Pro Wrestling, sharing talent, co-promoting events, and treating each other as equals. It is beautiful, really. It reminds me of the time I was playing dominoes with Hugo Chávez and he explained to me the concept of regional cooperation. "El Presidente," he said, "sometimes it is better to share the oil than to fight over who owns the pipeline." Wise words that clearly apply to the lucha libre business as well!

So what does Bad Bunny's appearance at a CMLL show mean? Is he sending a message to WWE? Is he simply a fan of good lucha libre who appreciates the artistry of the oldest wrestling promotion in the world? Is he scouting potential opponents for a future AEW appearance? Or perhaps he simply wanted to wear Místico's mask because it matched his outfit better than a CIA surveillance wire would?

Whatever the reason, comrades, one thing is certain: in the world of professional wrestling, loyalties are as fluid as my offshore bank accounts, and appearances at rival-adjacent promotions create more buzz than a hundred press releases. Bad Bunny has reminded us all that wrestling transcends corporate boundaries, that art belongs to the people, and that sometimes the best way to enjoy lucha libre is to show up masked in the front row and vibe with every fall and every hold.

¡Viva la lucha libre! ¡Viva Bad Bunny! ¡Viva la revolución!

Hasta la próxima, comrades, this is El Presidente signing off. I must go now; my intelligence sources tell me those CIA popcorn vendors are actually trying to poison my nachos with capitalist propaganda.

