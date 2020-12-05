WWE TLC 2020: Here's the Latest Card After Friday Night's SmackDown

The card for WWE's TLC PPV, happening on Sunday, December 20th, is starting to shape up, with two more matches officially added as of last night's SmackDown. Three championships are scheduled to be put on the line so far at TLC, which usually features multiple gimmick matches around the Tables, Ladders, and/or Chairs theme.

Following a tense joint interview last night, the recently returned and revamped Carmella will take on Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Carmella is back after an absence with a retooled heel character and she wants to prove herself as a legitimate competitor and not just a pretty face. Sasha has said that she's out of Carmella's league as a wrestler. We'll see who's right at TLC.

In addition, it looks like Roman Reigns will put his WWE Universal Championship on the line against Kevin Owens, who has been disrespecting the Tribal Chief on SmackDown. Reigns was extra mad after Owens forced him to beat the hell out of his own cousin, Jey Uso, during the main event tag team match on SmackDown last night. Reigns ended up brutally assaulting all three of the other wrestlers in the match and standing tall, if alone, at the end of the show. He and Owens will settle things at the PPV later this month.

In addition to those new matches, three matches previously booked on Monday Night Raw are set for the show. Drew McIntyre will put the WWE Championship on the line against AJ Styles. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will defend their Women's Tag Team Championships against the team of Asuka and top WWE babyface Lana. And "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt will face Randy Orton in a grudge match. TLC is set to air on December 20th on PPV and the WWE Network.