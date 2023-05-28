X-Men '97, Justified, Reacher, Star Trek & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Reacher, Runaways, WWE NOC, Justified, Nancy Drew, Yellowjackets, X-Men '97, Star Trek: Picard, and more!
With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Maroon 5 with "Middle Ground," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Amazon's Reacher, Amazon's The Boys, Hulu's Marvel's Runaways, STARZ's Power Book IV: Force, WWE Night of Champions, FX's Justified, The CW's Nancy Drew, TNT's AEW Rampage, Showtime's Yellowjackets, The CW's Gotham Knights, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Disney+'s X-Men '97, BBC's Doctor Who, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, The CW's Superman & Lois, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: X-Men '97, Star Trek: Picard, Yellowjackets, WWE Night of Champions, Justified, Reacher, Marvel's Runaways & More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, May 28, 2023:
Reacher: Alan Ritchson on Season 2, Appreciating Success & Tom Cruise
The Boys: Black Noir Image "Fake and Clearly Generated by AI": Vought
Marvel's Runaways Gone from Hulu, Disney+ As Content Purge Continues
Power Book IV: Force Season 2 Key Art: Someone Wants Tommy's Attention
WWE NOC: Zayn, Owens Retain Against Roman Reigns, Broken Bloodline
WWE NOC: Brock Lesnar Wins; Cody Rhodes' Story Suffers Writer's Block
Justified: Raylan & Boyd's Final Meeting – And Those Final Four Words
AEW Rampage: Tony Khan Rains on WWE Parade with PLE Sandwich
WWE NOC: Seth Rollins, World Heavyweight Champion (The Shield Rule!)
Nancy Drew Season 4 Extended Trailer, S04E03 Overview Released
Yellowjackets Co-Creator Thanks Team, Viewers; No Fan of Death Threats
Gotham Knights Season 1 Eps 10 & 11 Previews & Character Portraits
X-Men '97 Main Cast Look Released; Series Overview, Intel & More
Ahsoka: Late Actor Ray Stevenson on Overwhelming Star Wars Experience
Star Trek, SNL/Mark Hamill, Max Creators & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Doctor Who Series 1: The 2005 Revival That Changed Everything
Rick and Morty Revisits Rick's Evil Side; Evil Morty Still A Problem?
Star Trek: Picard/Next Generation Reunion Not Original Season 3 Plan
Superman & Lois: A Quick Thought on Season 3; S03E11 Preview Image
Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.
Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!