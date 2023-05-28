X-Men '97, Justified, Reacher, Star Trek & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Reacher, Runaways, WWE NOC, Justified, Nancy Drew, Yellowjackets, X-Men '97, Star Trek: Picard, and more!

With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Maroon 5 with "Middle Ground," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Amazon's Reacher, Amazon's The Boys, Hulu's Marvel's Runaways, STARZ's Power Book IV: Force, WWE Night of Champions, FX's Justified, The CW's Nancy Drew, TNT's AEW Rampage, Showtime's Yellowjackets, The CW's Gotham Knights, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Disney+'s X-Men '97, BBC's Doctor Who, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, The CW's Superman & Lois, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: X-Men '97, Star Trek: Picard, Yellowjackets, WWE Night of Champions, Justified, Reacher, Marvel's Runaways & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, May 28, 2023:

Reacher: Alan Ritchson on Season 2, Appreciating Success & Tom Cruise

The Boys: Black Noir Image "Fake and Clearly Generated by AI": Vought

Marvel's Runaways Gone from Hulu, Disney+ As Content Purge Continues

Power Book IV: Force Season 2 Key Art: Someone Wants Tommy's Attention

WWE NOC: Zayn, Owens Retain Against Roman Reigns, Broken Bloodline

WWE NOC: Brock Lesnar Wins; Cody Rhodes' Story Suffers Writer's Block

Justified: Raylan & Boyd's Final Meeting – And Those Final Four Words

AEW Rampage: Tony Khan Rains on WWE Parade with PLE Sandwich

WWE NOC: Seth Rollins, World Heavyweight Champion (The Shield Rule!)

Nancy Drew Season 4 Extended Trailer, S04E03 Overview Released

Yellowjackets Co-Creator Thanks Team, Viewers; No Fan of Death Threats

Gotham Knights Season 1 Eps 10 & 11 Previews & Character Portraits

X-Men '97 Main Cast Look Released; Series Overview, Intel & More

Ahsoka: Late Actor Ray Stevenson on Overwhelming Star Wars Experience

Star Trek, SNL/Mark Hamill, Max Creators & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Doctor Who Series 1: The 2005 Revival That Changed Everything

Rick and Morty Revisits Rick's Evil Side; Evil Morty Still A Problem?

Star Trek: Picard/Next Generation Reunion Not Original Season 3 Plan

Superman & Lois: A Quick Thought on Season 3; S03E11 Preview Image

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!