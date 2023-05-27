Star Trek, SNL/Mark Hamill, Max Creators & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Max/"Creators," Succession, Euphoria, HOTD, Star Trek: SNW, SNL/Mark Hamill, Ironheart, Bob's Burgers & more!

With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Khalid with "Skyline" (can never get enough), welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Max/"Creators," BBC's Doctor Who, FOX's WWE SmackDown, AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, HBO Updates (The Last of Us, Succession, Euphoria, House of the Dragon/Snow, True Detective, Six Feet Under/True Blood), AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Amazon's Blade Runner 2099, NBC's Saturday Night Live/Mark Hamill, Disney+'s Ironheart, FOX's Bob's Burgers, Disney+'s Wonder Man & more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Max/"Creators," Succession, Bob's Burgers, Ironheart, SNL/Mark Hamill, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, The Walking Dead: Dead City, Doctor Who & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, May 27, 2023:

Max "Creators" Fix Needs Weeks? WBD Top Execs Clueless Through Launch?

Doctor Who Series 15 Work Underway? RTD Teases 60th Anniv, Series 14

WWE SmackDown Preview: "The KO Show" Books Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa

The Walking Dead: Dead City Negan/Maggie Promos Offer Street Art Vibes

True Blood, Six Feet Under: HBO Drives Stake Into Revival Talk's Heart

True Detective: Night Country "Pretty Powerful"; Future Seasons?

House of the Dragon Minimum 4 Seasons? Jon Snow Spinoff Update & More

Euphoria Season 3 "Ideally In 2025": HBO Exec on Reasons for Delay

Succession: HBO Head of Drama Confirms Spinoffs Not Happening & More

Fear the Walking Dead S08E03 Preview: June Makes Madison A Promise

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 E02 Preview: Una's Day In Court

The Last of Us Season 2 "Some Time in 2025"; "A Vision for Season 3"

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Goes Global with Artistic Logo Takes

Blade Runner 2099: Amazon Series Start Could Be Delayed Until 2024

Saturday Night Live: Mark Hamill Has Theory About Why He Hasn't Hosted

Ironheart: Disney, Marvel Studios Need to Do Right by Riri Williams

Bob's Burgers Season 13 Finale Review: The Belchers Are True Heroes

Wonder Man, Thunderbolts Pause Productions Until Post-Writers' Strike

Dave Gibbons & Pat Mills, Part Of Doctor Who's Star Beast Adaptation

