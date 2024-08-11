X-Men '97, One Piece, Grotesquerie, Arcane & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Arcane, bctv daily dispatch, eyes of wakanda, Grotesquerie, james gunn, marvel zombies, one piece, the simpsons, what if, X-Men '97, your friendly neighborhood spider-man

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Netflix's The One Piece, The Simpsons/Disney+, Disney+'s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Disney+'s X-Men '97, Disney+'s Marvel Zombies, Disney+'s Eyes of Wakanda, Disney+'s What If…?, FX's Grotesquerie, TNT's AEW Rampage, James Gunn/DCU, Disney+'s Dream Productions, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty: The Anime, Netflix's One Piece, Netflix's Arcane, BBC's Doctor Who, Hulu's Solar Opposites, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, August 11, 2024:

The One Piece: WIT Studio Team Discusses Approach to New Anime Adapt

The Simpsons/Disney+ Deal Brings 4 Exclusive Episodes to Streamer

Check Out Marvel Studios' TVA Walkthrough Experience From D23 (VIDEO)

Colman Domingo Posts on "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" News

X-Men '97: Beau DeMayo on Season 2, Grant Morrison Costumes & More

Marvel Zombies: D23 Footage Includes Shang-Chi, Biker Skrulls & More

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man: Domingo /Osborn & More Details

Eyes of Wakanda: Ryan Coogler Offers New Details During Disney's D23

What If…? Season 3: Ironheart, Moon Knight & More Set for Final Run

X-Men '97 Goes Grant Morrison for Season 2; Bishop, Polaris & More Set

Marvel Animation Sneak Peek: Disney D23 Liveblog

Grotesquerie, American Horror Story on Display During D23 (IMAGES)

AEW Rampage Ruins Wrestling Again: The Chadster's Unbiased Review

James Gunn on Creature Commandos, Superman, DC Studios/NYCC Plans

Dream Productions: Pixar Previews "Inside Out" Spinoff Series at D23

Rick and Morty Teaser Trailer Offers Our Best Look Yet at Anime Series

One Piece Day: Iñaki Godoy Shows How His Japanese Lessons Are Going

Arcane Season 2 Sneak Preview, Key Art: Jinx on the Run

Doctor Who: The Seventh Doctor's Odd Canon-Breaking Final Story

The Rookie, Skeleton Crew, Daredevil & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Solar Opposites Season 5 Previews Include "The Wall," "Silver Cops"

No Tru Valentino In The Rookie in the Daily LITG, 10th of August 2024

