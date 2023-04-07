Young Justice, Star Trek: Picard, Community, More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Young Justice, American Horror Story, SNL, The Flash, The Mandalorian, Star Trek: Picard, Community & more!

With today's BCTV Daily Dispatch "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Cheap Trick with "Dream Police," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today? HBO Max's Young Justice, FX's American Horror Story, NBC's Saturday Night Live, The CW's The Flash, CBS' Ghosts, Hulu's Tiny Beautiful Things, Disney+'s The Mandalorian, James Gunn & Marvel/DC, Netflix's That '90s Show, Big Finish's Doctor Who, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Adult Swim's My Adventures with Superman, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, Community/Donald Glover, Apple TV+'s Drops of God, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Young Justice, Star Trek: Picard, Community, SNL, My Adventures with Superman, The Flash/Arrow & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, April 7, 2023:

Young Justice: Greg Weisman Clarifies Series' Season 5 Status

American Horror Story: Matt Czuchry Reportedly Joining Season 12 Cast

Saturday Night Live: Molly Shannon Offers Some "Mary Katherine" Advice

The Flash Season 9 Episode 9 Images: One More Time… One Last Time?

Ghosts Season 2 E19 "Ghost Father of the Bride" Preview Clips Released

Tiny Beautiful Things Author Strayed on Hulu Series & More: Interview

The Mandalorian Season 3 Character Posters Spotlight Jack Black, Lizzo

Marvel/DC "Crossover" James Gunn on MCU/DCU Possibilities & More

That '90s Show: Kurtwood Smith Shares S02 Filming Dates; Audience Info

Doctor Who 60th Anniv Event "Past Lives": Tom Baker Trailer Released

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Apparently Already Filming Season 2

My Adventures with Superman Set for Adult Swim Summer Debut: Teaser

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 9 Sneak Preview: What Did Troi See?

Community Star Donald Glover Sounds All-In on #SixSeasonsAndAMovie

The Mandalorian Season 3 E06 Treads Into Scooby-Doo Territory: Review

Star Trek: Picard/SNW, Community, The Flash/Arrow: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Picard Reveals in The Daily LITG, 6th of April 2023

Drops of God: Apple TV+ Shares Trailer for Manga Wine Series Adapt

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.