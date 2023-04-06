Star Trek: Picard/SNW, Community, The Flash/Arrow: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, AEW Dynamite, Monk, Star Trek: Picard, Invincible, Superman & Lois, Community, Clone High, and lots more!

With today's BCTV Daily Dispatch "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Charlie Puth with "Left And Right" (feat. Jung Kook of BTS), welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today? NBC's Saturday Night Live, TBS' AEW Dynamite, Peacock's Monk, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, Ike Perlmutter/Disney, HBO Max's Welcome to Derry, TBS' Hellicious, Amazon's Invincible, The CW's Superman & Lois, Peacock's Community, HBO Max's Clone High, The CW's The Flash, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Amazon's Wytches, Showtime's Yellowjackets, HBO's Industry, William Shatner/Elon Musk, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Star Trek: Picard/Strange New Worlds, Community, The Flash/Arrow, Clone High, Yellowjackets & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, April 6, 2023:

Saturday Night Live Checks In on Molly Shannon, SNL Cast at Read-Thru

Monk Star Tony Shalhoub on COVID-19 Influencing "Last Case" & More

Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Teases Mysterious New Season 3 Ship

FTR Wins AEW Tag Titles in Dynamite Main Event, Won't Leave AEW

AEW Revives All In PPV at Wembley Stadium in UK Debut This Summer

Ike Perlmutter: Disney/Marvel "Fundamental Differences" Led To Firing

Jay White Betrays WWE, Joins AEW Dynamite… Unbelievable!

Welcome to Derry: Paige, Adepo, Chalk & Remar Join "It" Prequel Cast

AEW Dynamite Preview: Tony Khan Steals Spotlight After WrestleMania

Hellicious: TBS, RHCP's Anthony Kiedis Team for Animated Series Adapt

Invincible: Kirkman on Battle Beast Dialogue Being "Worf Fanfiction"

Superman & Lois Releases Season 3 Episode 5 "Head On" Trailer

Saturday Night Live Midweek Sketch: Molly Shannon's VERY Into Hosting

Community: The Movie Filming Listed As Kicking Off This June

Clone High Official Teaser: Class Is Back In Session This Spring

The Flash Season 9 Ep. 9 Trailer: Stephen Amell/Arrow Return & More

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Releases Season 2 Character Posters

The Flash: Grant Gustin on Fav #WestAllen Moments, Crossovers & More

Wytches: Scott Snyder on How Writers' Room Opening Day Went

Yellowjackets Season 2 Ep. 2: We Really Need to Talk About THAT Scene

Industry: Kit Harington (Not Jon Snow) Joins HBO Series' Season 3 Cast

Star Trek IV: The Wrath of William Shatner Zings Twitter Over Hacks

