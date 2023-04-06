Picard Reveals in The Daily LITG, 6th of April 2023
An LITG runaround yesterday's Bleeding Cool, as well as the last four years, with added comic book industry bookmarks.
Welcome to the Daily LITG.
The ten most popular stories yesterday
- Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Having Fun with Vadic's Handler "Reveal"
- Marvel Tells Us Where Mary Jane Watson's Babies Came From (Spoilers)
- Firefly: Morena Baccarin on Working with Joss Whedon, Reunion Interest
- Today's Spider-Man #7 Sells For $25 On eBay Over Spider-Boy (Spoilers)
- Marvel Explains Mary Jane's Children, She's The Latest To "Lose Years"
- Community: The Movie Filming Listed As Kicking Off This June
- Dan DiDio On The Creation Of Jamie Reyes, Blue Beetle
- Destiny In Bed With Mister Sinister In Immoral X-Men #3?
- Venom #17 On The Relationship Of The King In Black To The Beyonder
- X-Men Returns to Days Of Future Past for Doomsday
LITG: more comics stories you may prefer
- Diamond Makes First Comic Shop Shipping Charge Reductions This Week
-
- Patsy Walker in Top Graded Edgar Church Teen Comics #22, at Auction
- Darth Vader Does His Doctor Strange Move In Hidden Empire #5
LITG one year ago, Jerry And Mharti,
- Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Confirms Jerry Michaels Passing, Age 15
- Peter Davison Gets Through Line For David Tennant At Wales Comic Con
- Batman: Death of the Family Joker Coming Soon from McFarlane Toys
- Doctor Who: Sony, Bad Wolf Confirm RTD Era Production Start This Year
- X Pieces Of X-Men Gossip For Destiny Of X (Spoilers)
- Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Confirms Mharti Michaels Has Passed
- Alan Moore and Steve Moore's Bumper Book Of Magic Publishing In 2023
- Midnight Mass Star Rahul Kohli No Fan of iZombie Finale: "It Sucks"
- Today Is Stunky Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: April 2022
- Batman Killing Time Shows Difference Between Bruce Wayne & Jace Fox
- Zoe Thorogood's New OGN, It's Lonely At The Centre Of The Earth
- Wesley Snipes To "Write" New Graphic Novel, The Exiled
- Carlos Gomez Teases Dazzler in a New X-Terminators Comic From Marvel
- Finding Comic Books At London Book Fair 2022
- Lex Luthor's Influence Across DC Comics Today (Spoilers)
- Does Krypton Have A Pride Of Its Own? World Of Krypton #5 Spoilers
- Is Damian Getting Mommy And Daddy Back Together (Batman #122 Spoilers)
- The Legacy Of Jerry Michaels in The Daily LITG 5th April 2022
LITG two years ago, WWE, Locke & Key, DC
- Smackdown Results: Logan Paul Turns Heel First Night in WWE
- Locke & Key Season 2: Smiley Villain, Dodge Mode & A Cold Process
- Today, DC Comics Defines Deathstroke As A "Pedophiliac Rapist"
- Target Limiting Sale Of Pokemon, Magic the Gathering And Sports Cards
- DC Comics' First Omnibus, Deluxe, Compendiums, Collections For 2022
- Deadpool Gets His Own Iron Man Suit With Sentinel Fighting Armor
- Pokémon TCG Releases The First Partner Pack: Alola Today
- Damian Wayne Vs The Father Of The Man Who Killed Alfred in Robin #1
- The Boys: Erin Moriarty Extends Homelander S03 Finger He Deserves
- Legends of Tomorrow S06E13 Might Need A Gender Reveal Stunt?
- Avengers #500 Double Splash Page By David Finch At Auction
- One Of The Rarest Star Wars Clone Wars Covers On Auction At Heritage
- Quantum & Woody Cover by MD Bright Currently Under $100 at Auction
- One Of The Joker's Creepiest Covers On Auction At Heritage Auctions
- Has The Anti-Christ Already Joined Teen Titans Academy?
- Claudia Gray's Superman: House of El Sequel – The Enemy Delusion
- Daredevil #1 Original Artwork Page Sells For $288,000 At Auction
- Dave Gibbons' Full Challengers Of The Unknown Original Art At Auction
- When Tom King Sold An Unpublished Black Knight Story To Marvel
- Kay D's New Graphic Novel, Home For Horrors, Sold To Antheneum
- Deadpool, The Boys and Pokemon – The Daily LITG, 3rd of April 2021
LITG three years ago, more comic stores closed.
And the direct market was not saved.
- "Supernatural": Eric Kripke Pens What Sam & Dean Would Be Doing Now
- More Comic Book Stores Close Permanently
- John Byrne Originally Imagined a Very Different Wolverine
- Marvel Pauses Work On Comics, Including Black Widow and Taskmaster
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- The "Super Mario" Remasters Will Likely Debut in One Package
- "Psych": James Roday, Dulé Hill Announce "Psych-tacular Binge-A-Thon"
- Bandai Announces Japanese Exclusive Gundam are Coming to the US
- "Cyberpunk 2077" Goes Deluxe with Added Motorbike from Pure Arts
- Juan Giménez, Co-Creator of The Metabarons, Dies Aged 76
LITG four years ago – Major X was a thing
And we learned more about Mark Alessi's passing.
- That Ending of Immortal Hulk #16 Explained (Major Spoilers)
- A Major Change Happens to Cyclops in Uncanny X-Men #15 (Spoilers)
- Thomas Wayne Removed From Batman #70, Cover Changed
- Neal Adams Opens His Own Comic Store in Burbank, Los Angeles This Weekend
- Jai Nitz Responds to Allegations of Predatory Behaviour, as More Details Emerge
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Lance Fensterman, Pformer resident of Global ReedPOP
- John Wooley, comics historian
- Bob Rozakis, DC writer, editor, co-creator of Duela Dent, Mister E and 'Mazing Man.
- Dave Johnson, artist on Red Son, cover artist for 100 Bullets
- Heather Antos, comic editor for Valiant
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
